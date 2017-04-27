The World’s Coolest Kindergarten Andrew Keh | The New York Times HAMBURG, Germany—It was late Tuesday afternoon at the Pestalozzi Foundation kindergarten, and a few dozen children and their parents were hanging around past the normal pickup hour. There was no rush to get home, really. They were enjoying the view from the kindergarten’s rear veranda: the inside of Millerntor-Stadion, the 29,546-seat stadium that is home to F.C. St. Pauli, as it hurriedly filled up for a midweek soccer game. Staying after class has never been this fun. * * * South Sudan’s Education Crisis Ben Rosen | Christian Science Monitor After decades of conflict left much of South Sudan illiterate, a new round of fighting has further compromised the young nation’s current education system. Since the South Sudanese Civil War began in December 2013, one in three schools has been attacked by armed forces or groups, according to a report released this month by Education Cluster, a collaboration of NGOs, United Nations agencies, and academics. At the same time, one in four schools reported to be open in 2013 were found to be non-functional by 2016.

* * * How Much Do Colleges in Texas Spend on Athletics? Annie Daniel, Matthew Watkins | The Texas Tribune Athletics continues to be a high-dollar enterprise for Texas colleges. The eight public Texas universities that play in the Football Bowl Subdivision—the top level of college football—spent more than $560 million on athletics in the 2015-16 school year. Football is consistently the top revenue-producing sport, followed by men’s basketball. This app, using data from NCAA financial reports, looks at the finances of those eight universities’ athletic departments. (Private universities also have to file the reports but don’t have to make them public under open records laws.) * * * How Alaska’s Budget Cuts Resulted in Ballooning Class Sizes Charles Wohlforth | Alaska Dispatch News State budget cuts have already sliced deeply into the student experience at the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Introductory physics, taught by the professor Travis Rector, no longer fits in a classroom. He used to have 60 students in a section of the class and now he has over 200. They meet in the Wendy Williamson Auditorium, a space used for rock concerts and music festivals. * * * When Crossing the Border Is Part of Getting to School Hailey Branson-Potts | Los Angeles Times In the era of Donald Trump and his talk of building an impenetrable—and “beautiful”—wall to beat back illegal immigration, the border has become a hardening line in America’s cultural wars.