The Shaky Bus Data Leaving Atlanta Students at Risk Marlon A. Walker | Atlanta-Journal Constitution The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked for and analyzed school-bus accident data from the state and metro Atlanta school districts, which raise questions about those safety procedures. There are gaps in the records and evidence that some district officials don’t enforce their own policies. There’s no evidence that district or state officials use the data at all. That can put children at risk. More than 4,000 bus drivers hit the roads daily in metro Atlanta to deliver about 300,000 students to and from school. Those drivers can be as young as 18, with several districts employing drivers as old as 87. School buses in metro Atlanta are involved in about 100 accidents per month, according to the most recent data available. * * * How Harvard Business School Breeds Immorality Duff McDonald | Newsweek By the late 1970s, after nearly three-quarters of a century of existence, Harvard Business School had carved out a nice little niche in the management universe. It had proved itself a dependable supplier of prescreened and highly motivated graduates to big business. HBS was still a dependable supplier of highly motivated graduates in the 1980s, but they weren’t going to big business anymore. They were headed to Wall Street and consulting.

HBS also continued to put a high gloss on the management myth of the day, but those myths were increasingly finance-related, in particular the merits of shareholder capitalism. And it continued to deliver pseudo-intellectual capital that practitioners could use to justify their decisions. In the 1980s, HBS had abandoned its mission of trying to educate an enlightened managerial class. Instead, it threw its lot in with Wall Street as it was dismantling the edifice of American industry HBS had helped build. HBS had nurtured the professional manager from his birth and then helped to kill him. * * * Should Post-Secondary Plans Be Required To Graduate High School? John Byrne, Juan Perez Jr., and Hal Dardick | Chicago Tribune Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants Chicago public high-school students to show they have a plan for what’s next before they can get a diploma. Emanuel’s proposal would add one more big item to the graduation checklist for high-school seniors: proof they’ve been accepted into college or the military, or a trade or a “gap-year” program. The requirement would also be satisfied if the student has a job or a job offer. The point, the mayor said, is to get Chicago Public Schools students in all parts of the city to stop seeing high-school graduation as an ending and get them to consider what’s next. * * * How the Resistance School Was Born Steve Annear | The Boston Globe The first conversation took place late at night, shortly after the inauguration of President Trump. When a small group of graduate students from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government convened, they reflected on what a new administration could mean for progressive values and how policy changes might influence state and local governments.