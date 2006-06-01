The Gentrification of College Hoops Tom Farrey | The Undefeated Players like [Allen] Iverson and [Tremont] Waters—the first members of their families to go to college—are increasingly rare in college sports, even in the big-money, high-stakes sports of basketball and football. Indeed, most athletic scholarships are going to middle-class kids with college-educated parents, not to kids from poor families who need a scholarship to get anywhere close to a university campus. Simply put, NCAA sports have been gentrified. * * * The New Kid on Sesame Street Lesley Stahl | 60 Minutes There are not many shows on television that deserve to be called true American institutions—but one of them is surely Sesame Street. ... When Sesame Street began in 1969, it was considered an experiment. The question: Could television be used to educate young children? Well, research proved the answer to be yes, and the nonprofit children’s-television workshop—now called Sesame Workshop—that created the show, has been refining and expanding that mission ever since, everything from ABC’s and 123’s, to race, and even death. In a few weeks, Sesame Street—which now airs on HBO as well as its longtime home on PBS—will take on its latest challenge: introducing a new kid on the street. A Muppet named Julia, who has autism.

* * * How Boston Public Schools Changed Its Students’ Worldview Joanna Walters | The Guardian When Boston public schools introduced a new standard map of the world this week, some young students’ felt their jaws drop. In an instant, their view of the world had changed. The U.S. was small. Europe, too, had suddenly shrunk. Africa and South America appeared narrower but also much larger than usual. And what had happened to Alaska? In an age of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” city authorities are confident their new map offers something closer to the geographical truth than that of traditional school maps, and hope it can serve an example to schools across the nation and even the world. * * * The Mounting Voucher Tensions in a State that Flipped for Trump Erin Richards | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Four years after the GOP-led legislature approved a statewide voucher program, the number of private schools registered to receive taxpayer-funded tuition subsidies has sharply increased. Together with the longstanding Milwaukee voucher program and the more recent Racine voucher program, close to 300 private, predominantly religious schools from Lake Superior to the Illinois border are poised to receive taxpayer funding for an estimated 33,750 students this fall, according to Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget. For the first time, the Chilton School District could face either an enrollment drop because children will use a voucher to attend the local Catholic school they couldn’t otherwise afford, or more likely, the district will have to raise taxes to fund vouchers for children who already attend the private school