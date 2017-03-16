Is Florida Underreporting Dropouts? Heather Vogell | ProPublica Florida’s Department of Education is expanding an inquiry into how schools classify students who leave without graduating, in response to a ProPublica report that the state may have thousands more dropouts than it acknowledges. Also in reaction to the ProPublica article, the school-board chairman in Orlando is asking the district superintendent for a formal report regarding concerns that low-achieving students have been pressured to transfer from traditional to alternative high schools. * * * Will This State Initiative to Curb Student Homelessness Succeed? Grace Swanson | Kitsap Daily News Nearly every student experiences struggles at school, but almost 40,000 students in Washington face even stiffer challenges when the school day ends. These students are homeless. James Hill, a Vancouver, Washington, resident, spent nights with his 16-year-old daughter and her toddler moving between the homes of friends and sleeping in a vehicle. He worried about keeping his daughter and granddaughter safe and warm at night so his daughter could have a restful sleep and be prepared for school the next day.

One of his main goals was to ensure that his daughter went to school. * * * South Carolina Pushes Back on Poor Education Ranking Paul Hyde | The Greenville News Molly Spearman, the South Carolina state superintendent of education, on Monday blasted a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking that pegged South Carolina as last in the nation in public education. The report focused too much on the ACT, a college readiness exam, and failed to emphasize what the state is doing to prepare students to actually succeed in today’s economy, Spearman said. “They didn’t even look at our apprenticeship programs, they didn’t look at career programs,” Spearman said at TransformSC, a conference in Greenville aimed at promoting innovation in education. * * * Military Academies’ Culture of Sexual Assault Lolita Baldor | The Associated Press Reports of sexual assaults increased at two of the three military academies last year and an anonymous survey suggests sexual misconduct rose across the board at the schools, The Associated Press has learned. The new data underscore the challenge in stemming bad behavior by young people at the military college campuses, despite a slew of programs designed to prevent assaults, help victims, and encourage them to come forward. The difficulties in some ways mirror those the larger military is struggling with amid revelations about Marines and other service members sharing nude photos on websites.