That sentiment was echoed by the DACA student Yongbin Chang, 20, a UC Berkeley junior majoring in economics who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and came to California with his parents when he was 3. “What she is doing now is good,” he said, referring to Napolitano’s leadership on the issue. “I want her to be supportive of underrepresented students, and now it seems that she is trying to be accountable to us as Berkeley becomes a bastion against injustice.” Napolitano is certainly the most prominent higher-education leader in the nation to be identified with the issue. That was perhaps inevitable given Napolitano’s central role in implementing the DACA program in 2012 when she was Secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration. Napolitano is in an unusually visible position for a University of California president—and one that the regents could not have anticipated when they appointed her. Perhaps the last UC president to have anywhere close to her national prominence was the late Clark Kerr, who was attacked by then-Governor Ronald Reagan for being too lenient on student protesters, and as a result was fired by the board of regents in 1967. At the time of Napolitano’s appointment, it would have been impossible to predict that Donald Trump would become the GOP nominee for president, let alone president; that immigration would become the major issue in the presidential campaign; or that Napolitano would find herself in a position of speaking out on behalf of thousands of University of California students who are thought to have benefited from the DACA program that she helped create.

Soon after the Nov. 8 election, Napolitano published an op-ed piece in The New York Times defending the program and rejecting the critique that it offers “amnesty” to undocumented immigrants. Along with the heads of the California State University and California Community College systems, she sent a letter to then-President-elect Trump urging him not to abolish DACA, as he had threatened to do during his campaign. Students given quasi-legal status under the program, the letter stated, “do not represent a public safety threat. In fact … they represent some of the best our nation has to offer.” “We want their talents, their brains, their contributions to the country, so it makes no sense to subject them to deportation.” Late last month, she appeared on a video conference sponsored by the Migration Policy Institute, an independent policy organization based in Washington, D.C., saying that “these young people who came to our country, through no fault of their own, deserve to stay and deserve to contribute to the country that they know and that is the United States.” “We want their talents, their brains, their contributions to the country, so it makes no sense to subject them to deportation, and makes a lot of sense to give them work authority so they can go to school and work at the same time,” Napolitano said. She also said she would not allow university police “to be proxies for federal immigration authorities.”

Because of California’s size and the fact that it has a higher proportion of undocumented immigrants than any other state, young people from California are vastly overrepresented among those who have benefited from the program. Some 214,000 out of the 742,000 people nationally who received temporary relief from deportation live in California. Although there are no firm figures, an estimated 75,000 of them attend one of the 10 University of California campuses, 23 California State University campuses, or 113 community colleges. After arriving at the university, Napolitano convened a national summit on undocumented students. She set up a $5 million fund to assist undocumented students attending the system’s 10 campuses. She helped create the Undocumented Student Legal Services Center, based at the UC Davis School of Law, and worked with Governor Jerry Brown to create a loan program for undocumented students. In December, long before the current immigration actions in the wake of Trump’s executive orders, Napolitano issued a statement listing 10 principles “in support of undocumented members of the UC community.” One of them prohibits campus police from “detaining an individual in response to an immigration hold request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or any other law enforcement agency enforcing federal immigration law, unless doing so is required by law or unless an individual has been convicted of a serious or violent felony.”