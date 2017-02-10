The Parenting Pressure-Cooker Ryan Avent | 1843 Magazine

Instead of increasingly outsourcing child-rearing, parents are devoting more of the scarce time left outside working hours to their children. Over the last two decades, time spent by parents on child-rearing has jumped. ... and the rise in hours spent with children has been greatest among better-educated, higher-earning parents. ... The trend toward spending more time with one’s offspring is especially strange given that better-educated, better-paid parents are not spending less time at work … [they] are instead spending less time on other personal activities, including sleep. The question is: why? * * * When Allegations Go Uncharged Julie Chang | Austin American-Statesman Hundreds of Texas primary and secondary teachers lost or surrendered their teaching licenses since 2010 after being investigated for improper relationships with a student. More than half were never criminally charged. In all of those cases, information about the alleged misconduct isn’t easily accessible from the Texas Education Agency and in many instances is kept secret by school districts, allowing those teachers to move on to other teaching jobs or jobs involving contact with children.

The American-Statesman reviewed the cases of 686 teachers who surrendered their teaching licenses or whose teaching licenses were revoked by the Texas Education Agency between 2010 and 2016, after the TEA launched investigations for possible improper teacher-student relationships. * * * Score Well to Score Tickets Ben Cohen and Andrew Beaton | The Wall Street Journal Hundreds of Duke students here spent hours this semester compiling study guides and cramming for the most stressful test on campus. It was graded on such a vicious curve that only about half of them passed. And there were so many people taking this midterm that Cameron Indoor Stadium was the only room on campus that could fit them. But that was oddly appropriate: The exam was about Duke basketball. * * * Why Betsy DeVos’s Powerlessness Furthers Her Agenda Libby Nelson | Vox [Betsy] DeVos is the most controversial education secretary ever. She was confirmed with fewer votes than any Cabinet secretary in history. If Democrats hadn’t abolished the filibuster on executive-branch nominees in 2013, DeVos’s opposition would have relegated her to the heap of Cabinet might-have-beens. … [But] the changes DeVos will have power to make immediately as education secretary are likely to fly under the radar. Once the spotlight moves along to the next high-profile battle over Trump’s administration, she can change education in America merely by doing less than her predecessors.