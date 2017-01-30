The School that Banned Homework Nicole Higgins DeSmet | Burlington Free Press Teachers at Orchard voted unanimously before the start of the school year to end homework for their kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Instead, students are encouraged to read, play games, and be kids. The principal at Orchard, Mark Trifilio, sent a homework-policy survey to parents in November. Of those parents, 254 sent back answers. About 80 percent indicated they agree with the policy. * * * High Schools Are Failing to Prepare Students for Higher Education Sarah Butrymowicz | The Hechinger Report The vast majority of public two- and four-year colleges report enrolling students—more than half a million of them—who are not ready for college-level work, a Hechinger Report investigation of 44 states has found. The numbers reveal a glaring gap in the nation’s education system: A high-school diploma, no matter how recently earned, doesn’t guarantee that students are prepared for college courses. Higher-education institutions across the country are forced to spend time, money, and energy to solve this disconnect. They must determine who’s not ready for college and attempt to get those students up to speed as quickly as possible, or risk losing them altogether.

* * * How Jeff Sessions Stymied Educational Equality in Alabama Ryan Gabrielson | ProPublica A civil-rights lawsuit challenging the system for funding Alabama’s schools succeeded, and the state’s courts in 1993 declared the conditions in the poor schools a violation of Alabama’s Constitution. Governor Guy Hunt, who had battled the litigation, accepted defeat, and vowed to work with the courts to negotiate a solution for equitably funding all of Alabama’s schools. ... Jeff Sessions had other ideas. Sessions, elected Alabama attorney general just a year after the courts had begun review of reform measures, didn’t think the state’s courts should have any role in deciding how Alabama educated its children. * * * Is This the Classroom of the Future? Leslie Nguyen-Okwu | OZY New Harmony High in Louisiana isn’t your typical little red schoolhouse. Instead, students live and learn on an armada of barges that floats along the gritty marshes and wetlands of the Bayou State. All the while, workshops on rising sea levels and coastal preservation allow students to confront the realities of climate change face-to-face. A winner of the XQ: Super School Project, New Harmony High’s doors are set to open later this year, when students will learn in a living, breathing lab on the water and get hands-on experience in studying biology, river ecology and environmental justice, in addition to the usual reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic.