School choice may be the popular kid in the education-jargon lunchroom right now, but it’s certainly not the only term that’s gotten a lot of buzz. Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos will almost certainly bring with her a new set of vocabulary terms, but that doesn’t mean the U.S. Education Department will sharply depart from the education concepts the Obama administration either popularized or helped propagate. Education-related vocabulary tends to be needlessly clunky, but these 10 terms from the past eight years may—or may not—have some staying power. Achievement Gap Definition: When there is a statistically significant difference in two groups of students’ test scores, that difference is known as the achievement gap. Simply put, there is hard evidence of disparities in performance based on factors like race, gender, and socioeconomic status. One of the most mainstream of the buzzwords on this list, the existence of the achievement gap is oftentimes used as a catch-all to explain the failures of the education system to act as an engine of upward mobility.

Background: Regardless of your partisan leanings, failure was not, in fact, invented by the Obama administration. What was popularized in recent years is the glamorization of failure—part of a pushback against the participation-trophy frenzy and part an acknowledgement that a perfect score on the test of life is not only impossible but also undesirable. Failure allows much of the education world’s favorite jargon to thrive: Students with grit will know how to overcome failure. Such perseverance is a noncognitive skill. Children with a growth mindset will see that they can, in fact, become more skilled at what they have failed at. Links to some of The Atlantic’s past coverage: Protect Your Kids From Failure | Alfie Kohn Why Parents Need to Let Their Children Fail | Jessica Lahey Flipped Classrooms Definition: Teacher explains concept. Students complete homework. Lather. Rinse. Repeat for tomorrow. Or not—at least, not if an educator is using the flipped-classroom model. Rather than spending time explaining concepts in class, this approach seeks to break the lecture-homework cycle by flipping it. Students are expected to watch video lectures on their own time and then engage in discussions, projects, and activities during class. Background: Flipped classrooms are designed to improve student engagement in a course. The thinking goes that if they are actively discussing material with their peers and teachers in class, then they will learn and retain the information better. Students are more responsible for their own learning with this model, and instructors could be given “a better opportunity to detect errors in thinking,” according to the nonprofit Educause.

The flipped classroom could find some support in the new administration, as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos has expressed support for online education. Links to some of The Atlantic’s past coverage: Should Colleges Really Eliminate the Lecture? | Christine Gross-Loh The Post-Lecture Classroom: How Will Students Fare? | Robinson Meyer Grit Definition: Grit is about perseverance. It’s about resilience, stick-to-itiveness, and passion for the goals to which one applies a relentless can-do attitude. Background: Grit is inherently connected to growth mindset (any student can develop grit, the wisdom goes) and non-cognitive skills. The psychologist Angela Duckworth, who wrote the book Grit, shows the appearance of the quality is a strong predictor of long-term academic success. Surely the story of Donald Trump and his supporters’ unexpected ascension to power can be peppered with examples of scrappy grit; there is a pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps quality to many a story about Trump’s voter base. Whether the Education Department will continue to use the buzzword isn’t clear, but it seems unlikely that the new administration will divest from the narrative. Duncan praised the role of grit in education in 2014 remarks: As parents, we know that grit, resilience, patience, and many other skills can have just as great an effect on our students’ long-term prospects as their math and reading—their academic—skills. Links to some of The Atlantic’s past coverage:

How Kids Learn Resilience | Pat Tough Is Grit Overrated? | Jerry Useem What Does It Mean to Have ‘Grit’ in the Classroom? | Mikhail Zinshteyn Growth Mindset Definition: Growth mindset can be placed firmly in the “nurture” side of the nature vs. nurture debate—the idea being that even the most basic abilities and brain functions can be improved with dedication and perseverance. Obstacles are not to be shied away from, but rather, seen as opportunities for problem-solving and progress. The counter to growth mindset is fixed mindset, or the notion that talent is unchangeable despite human effort. Background: The Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck discovered growth mindset, and teachers who globbed onto the concept work to foster it in their students. Its application to education is readily apparent: If students believe they can, in fact, get smarter, then they will be invested in their studies, perform better academically, and be motivated to attack challenges confidently. Growth mindset has an evil twin, though, known as “false growth mindset,” which typically constitutes hollow praise for effort and not an actual belief in the prospect of expanded ability. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King has praised growth mindset on Twitter: Teaching a growth mindset is so important for our students #edtechchat #ce15 https://t.co/TpHXpyBq5s — John King (@JohnKingatED) October 27, 2015 Links to some of The Atlantic’s past coverage: