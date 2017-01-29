This is a developing story and we'll update as more information becomes available. In these first days after the Trump administration announced what is currently a temporary ban on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries entering the United States, universities and scholars across the country are grappling with what the restrictions mean for their students—and for scholarship more broadly. Fatemeh Keshavarz is the director of both the School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures and the Roshan Institute for Persian Studies at the University of Maryland at College Park. She was born in Shiraz, Iran, and studied in London before working as a professor in the United States. She secured her first university job in St. Louis in part because of her ability to speak and read Turkish, Persian, and Arabic. She has published a number of books and articles, and risen to a leadership role at her current university.

If she were a student today, under Trump’s immigration order, she wouldn’t have been permitted to enter the country. Iran is one of the countries on Trump’s list and, during the 2015-16 school year, sent more than 12,000 students to study at U.S. universities—far more than any other country on the list. The other countries—Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—each send fewer than 2,000 students. Trump has framed the order as a security issue, and some higher-education groups have refrained from taking a clear stance on the policy. The National Association of Scholars, which describes itself as “an independent membership association of academics working to foster intellectual freedom and to sustain the tradition of reasoned scholarship and civil debate in America's colleges and universities,” said the impact of the order is “trivial.” The association’s president, Peter Wood, also said in response to a request for comment that it encourages debate over the issue and not unanimous opposition: We fear that the academic opposition to President Trump's executive order stems more from reflexive opposition to anything the President does than from thoughtful consideration of the issue, and we fear that progressive censorship of dissenting voices will now spread to include censorship of any student, professor, or visiting speaker who voices support of President Trump's executive order. Academia ought to be presumptively open to the expression of such arguments.

Some prominent conservative voices in the higher-education realm declined to comment on the matter, including Charlie Keen—the founder of Turning Project USA, whose Professor Watchlist aims to “expose and document” professors who “discriminate against conservative students, promote anti-American values and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.” But to Keshavarz, the effort to cast this as a security issue, or disregard its significance, doesn’t make sense. By allowing students of different cultures and religions to study with scholars in the U.S., she said, universities accomplish their educational mission of fostering open and lively discussion and teaching students about the world. “I believe a lot of our safety depends on learning these things,” she said. Keshavarz said her department is currently considering an Iranian Ph.D. candidate for the comparative-literature program. “I no longer know where that situation is,” she said, regarding the student’s application. It’s not a unique situation. Schools across the country have current students who are worried they won’t be allowed back in if they leave, prospective students who may not be allowed in at all, and even faculty who are from the banned countries and fear they will be denied re-entry if they try to visit home. A Sudanese student with a green card who attends Stanford University was reportedly detained and handcuffed at an airport in New York over the weekend. People who have sick family members can’t return to see them, and grandmothers from the banned countries cannot visit grandchildren who have been born and raised in the U.S. “This is what causes, in my opinion, a lot of disconnect, a lot of anger, a lot of discomfort, and once you lose your dignity, you’re so much closer to being a bad person. It’s just...it’s kind of an injury.”

Joanna Regulska, the vice provost and associate chancellor for Global Affairs at U.C. Davis, was part of a delegation of academics to Iran several years ago. At the time, professors in both places were hopeful that more cross-cultural exchange would be possible. (The U.S. does not currently send students to study in Iran.). Now, those hopes seem distant. For now, the more immediate worry is what happens to the several post-doctoral students from banned countries who are on fellowships at Davis. Schools, Regulska, who is originally from Poland, pointed out, stand to be affected financially, as foreign students typically pay out-of-state tuition at the nation’s public colleges. Academically, losing contact with certain regions could limit the production of new knowledge, she worries. And, finally, she said, “there’s this sort of isolation in terms of the cultural context and that has implications for cultural understanding.” Not every U.S. student has the time or ability to go abroad (only around 10 percent currently do), and bringing a variety of foreign students to campuses allows them to gain cultural and religious understanding without moving physically, she said. Jamal Abdi, the policy director at the National Iranian American Council, said he thinks the order will ultimately “be devastating for scholarship.” He pointed out that the order affects some countries whose citizens haven’t staged attacks against the United States. And while the U.S. certainly doesn’t always get along with the countries, he said, the only way to move forward is for Americans and the citizens of those countries to find the things they share in common. Study-abroad programs, he said, nurture those exchanges. The order, he fears, will read to foreign students like a “slap in the face to the people we should be cultivating as friends, who represent a future where we have positive relations.”

Temporary bans aren’t entirely new. President Jimmy Carter put a temporary stop to the issuance of visas to Iranian students in the late 1970s and early ‘80s during the Iran hostage crisis. A story about a group of Iranian students being detained at the U.S.-Canadian border was ultimately turned into the film “Checkpoint.” Before that, during the mid ‘70s, Iran had been the country to send the most of its students to the United States. Leila Golestaneh Austin, the executive director of the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, said that the ban on students was limited in scope and directly tied to events in the world. This current immigration order, she said, seems to be “coming out of nowhere, really… It makes no sense.” And it’s not as if there haven’t been federal restrictions in place. In 2012, a federal policy indicated some Iranian students would be ineligible for visas if they wanted to study certain fields, such as nuclear science. At least one university temporarily banned such students. Scott Aaronson, a computer science professor at the University of Texas at Austin and the author of the popular blog, “Shtetl-Optimized,” wrote on his blog that he is no fan of Iran, “but when it comes to student visas, I can’t see that my feelings about the mullahs have anything to do with the matter. We’re talking about people who happen to have been born in Iran, who came to the US to do math and science. Would we rather have these young scientists here, filled with gratitude for the opportunities we’ve given them, or back in Iran filled with justified anger over our having expelled them?”