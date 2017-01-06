A School Championing Diversity in a Town That Resists It Steve Kolowich | Chronicle of Higher Education The majority of the Somali students at St. Cloud State [in Minnesota] had spent most of their lives in America. … They are part of a generation of refugees who are trying to do what immigrants in the United States have done for years: get educated, expand their horizons, and build better lives for themselves while also staying connected to the culture that sustained their elders through the traumas of war and dislocation. For the younger Somalis, a college degree represents a chance to avoid the powerlessness of life in the non-white working class. What it might not offer them is a privilege afforded to many Americans regardless of education: the freedom to speak for themselves, and no one else. * * * The Grassroots Movement to Get Black Men to the Front of the Classroom Kristen Graham | The Philadelphia Inquirer Black male teachers in Philadelphia would reach out to [Sharif El-Mekki] periodically, asking to talk about the often lonely spot in which they found themselves. El-Mekki didn’t go out looking for peers—they all gravitated toward one another.

The dinners at 48th Street Grille began—talks about how to get beyond being pigeonholed as disciplinarians, about what it’s like to be constantly called upon to be experts on black culture or diversity, about how to bring their experiences to the table without being viewed as “hardheaded and uncoachable,” as El-Mekki said. Eventually, the group formalized its work into the fellowship, now a nonprofit with 50 paid members. * * * The Empathy of John King Melissa Harris-Perry | Elle “Just think about that scene [in It’s a Wonderful Life],” Secretary King told me as we sat in his office at the Department of Education. “If you are 22 years old and just out of college, you may not have the perspective that if you are calling a parent at 7 p.m., you are not calling a blank slate.” That parent is like George Bailey, King says, living his own life, filled with challenges. “If the parent just got an eviction notice, it is not going to be a very productive parent-teacher conference!” Using this unexpected film as an object lesson in empathy perfectly captures our current secretary of education. He is an unapologetic nerd. Spend more than a few hours with him and you will likely hear some version of his self-identity: “I was a teacher, I'm the son of teachers, and teachers saved my life.” You'll hear King say this, not because it is a practiced mantra, but because it is the truth of who he is. * * *