One Education Department, Under God? Kristina Rizga | Mother Jones Asked whether Christian schools should continue to rely on philanthropic dollars—rather than pushing for taxpayer money through vouchers—Betsy DeVos replied, "There are not enough philanthropic dollars in America to fund what is currently the need in education … [versus] what is currently being spent every year on education in this country … Our desire is to confront the culture in ways that will continue to advance God's kingdom." … Mother Jones has analyzed the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation's tax filings from 2000 to 2014, as well as the 2001 to 2014 filings from her parents' charitable organization, the Edgar and Elsa Prince Foundation. … While Dick and Betsy DeVos have donated large amounts to hospitals, health research, and arts organizations, these records show an overwhelming emphasis on funding Christian schools, evangelical missions, and conservative, free-market think tanks like the Acton Institute and the Mackinac Center that want to shrink the public sector in every sphere, including education.

* * * The Paralyzing Debt of For-Profit College Students Lizzie O’Leary | PBS “They were very adamant on like their job placement rates … You would think, oh, okay, I’m going to get the quality education that I’m looking for, because that’s what it’s about, quality,” Danielle Lopez, who enrolled in the for-profit Art Institutes. “You know, I figure, if I’m going to pay that much—that amount of money for such a short program, I’m going to be getting something out of it. And that wasn’t what happened.” She claims the school never helped her get work in her field. And she says employers don’t value the degree in the way she thought they would. * * * From a Liberal California High School to Trump’s Inner Circle Lisa Mascaro | LA Times How the People’s Republic of Santa Monica, as the city is sometimes jokingly called, gave rise to the skinny-suited man now at Donald Trump’s side is as much a story about one teen’s intellectual tenacity as it is about the backlash to liberalism at the turn of the millennium. The culturally sensitive environment at [Santa Monica High School] infuriated and ultimately shaped [Stephen] Miller, 31, now a senior advisor to Trump who is helping to draft this week’s inaugural address and will have a coveted West Wing office. * * * Finding the American Dream in the Reality of Chicago’s Poorest Neighborhoods Linda Lutton | WBEZ Chicago A powerful idea sits at the heart of our country’s identity: No matter who you are, no matter where you are from, every American deserves an equal chance to get ahead.