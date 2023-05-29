Succession Ends How It Began

This article contains spoilers through the Season 4 finale of Succession.

No more boardroom warfare, no more Murdoch-ian maneuvers, no more Nicholas Britell needle drops: Succession is over. The Emmy-winning drama about the Roys, a group of power-hungry siblings—hangdog Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong), cocky Roman (Kieran Culkin), striving Shiv (Sarah Snook), forgotten Connor (Alan Ruck)—vying for the approval of their father, Logan (Brian Cox), and control of their family’s company, has ended. With it goes one of the most enthralling series of our era; season after season, Succession was uproariously vulgar and gut-wrenchingly intimate in equal measure.

But before we bid farewell to a show that delivered some of the most memorable one-liners in recent TV history, below are our immediate takeaways from the supersize—maybe even ludicrously capacious?—series finale.

What’s the biggest thing that happened?

The GoJo deal went through, and the siblings won’t control the company their father spearheaded after all. On the way to the board vote, a number of dramatic developments kept us guessing who would end up leading Waystar Royco. There was Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) offering Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) the CEO position at the end of a “vibe hang”; Shiv and Roman backing Kendall after a swim; Roman getting cold feet about the vote until he wept in Kendall’s arms. But at the final meeting to determine control, the trio fell back into their worst habits, even got physical, and became the very product of their father: ruthless, vicious, and heartless. Logan would have been proud.

Who won the most?

That question is nowhere near as interesting as considering who lost the most—at first glance, at least. On a purely business level, Matsson’s the winner: He swept the double India numbers under the rug, kept the whispers about his blood bags to a minimum, and got to peacock his way through a photo op to celebrate GoJo’s successful acquisition. On an emotional level, Tom and Shiv have arguably mended their marriage. And now that Tom’s been installed in the C suite—and Shiv played Lady Macbeth without letting on to the general public that she betrayed her brothers—they’ve even walked away with some power.

But I’d argue that, in a way—though the Roys would certainly not agree at this moment—the siblings have freed themselves from the burden of leading Logan’s company, a cruel corporation that maybe got a far-right white-supremacist elected president, covered up deaths and sexual assaults on their cruise lines, and whatever else the show never got around to portraying. Roman reached this revelation first. “We are bullshit,” he says to the bewildered Kendall, shortly after Shiv announces that she’s switched her mind to support the GoJo deal. “You are bullshit. I’m fucking bullshit … It’s all fucking nothing.” And now they don’t have to deal with the bullshit.

Read: The Roys stumble into the real world

Did Succession stick the landing?

Game of Thrones this certainly was not. In its film-length finale, the series not only answered its overarching questions about the plot—which Roy sibling would come out on top, and who’d ever escape this pit of wealthy vipers—but also delivered that careful tonal balance it had pulled off for four seasons. Like the meal fit for a king that Roman and Shiv whipped up for Kendall, the episode was hilarious and repulsive at once. It thrilled me, even when I struggled to stomach it.