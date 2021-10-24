The Unfunny Transformation of Joe Biden

Poof! The Obama-era Biden—looking action-ready in sunglasses and a bomber jacket—burst into the Oval Office. Sudeikis has an extraordinary ability to convey enthusiasm, and that talent was used to the max as he air-punched and grinned at Johnson. Back in 2013, Sudeikis’s Biden bragged, the veep could act “like America’s wacky neighbor: Just pop in with an ice-cream cone and some aviator shades, do some finger guns, shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders.” A few obvious jokes then ensued: about how society has changed since the early 2010s (no more uninvited backrubs), about the chaos of the Trump administration, about the difficulties facing Biden’s current infrastructure bill.

Jokes, however, were not exactly the point of the sketch. The striking thing was how viscerally it demonstrated that the old Biden was just more entertaining, and had a lot more to say and do, than the new one. To be sure, Johnson has nailed some of the president’s mannerisms (see the ever-so-specific way he seems to lift an invisible pipe while making a point). His line delivery also reflects the way that Biden can sometimes seem, as Sudeikis’s Biden put it, not “lucid.” But when viewed side by side, the two characters were basically unrecognizable as the same person, and Sudeikis’s was by far the more compelling caricature.

Another Biden eventually joined in, played by the cast member Alex Moffat, who imitated the president for a brief period after the 2020 election. Moffat blended latter-day Biden’s listlessness with a bit of Sudeikis-style pep—he was worn-out yet triumphant. But his impression never generated much attention, and the punch line of his appearance on last night’s show was that the other Bidens didn’t really want to hang out with him. The sprightly 2013 politician then gave the defeated-seeming 2021 one a pep talk: “We may be from different eras, but at the end of the day we’re both Joe freakin’ Biden.” Yet as the sketch had demonstrated, for the public and for SNL and maybe for the president himself, defining what it means to be Joe freakin’ Biden is no simple thing.