I met a traveller from an antique land,

who said: “Give me 40 million dollars.

I’m resurrecting my imploded multimedia empire.

And this time I’m calling it Shattered Visage Media.

Or no, wait—Trunkless Legs of Stone News Network.”

“Listen,” I answered him. “Don’t you think

that by naming your company after Shelley’s ‘Ozymandias,’

a poem about hubris, transience, et cetera,

you’re sort of—I dunno—asking for it?”

“Dolt,” he said. “You don’t understand branding.

Nothing means anything these days.

It’s all about influence and disruption.

So what you want is words

that have that special leftover whiff of meaning

but really mean nothing at all.”