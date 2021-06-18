What Pop Culture Owes to Rebecca Black

Read: How pop music’s teenage dream ended

“As somebody who had been out of control of the narrative surrounding me as a kid, it’s fun for me to play with perception,” Black told me over Zoom while sporting George Michael–esque cross earrings and a burgundy-tipped bob cut. “There is a very different person there—I would hope that I’m not still acting like a 13-year-old.”

She isn’t—but she is acting like a member of the internet-raised generation for which she became an unintentional mascot. When “Friday” blew up in 2011, Justin Bieber was riding high as the first YouTube-made teen-superstar singer. Entertainers such as Katy Perry could still force sugary pop into ubiquity without having to contend with Spotify. The growing meme ecosystem minted accidental celebrities such as the Double Rainbow guy at a more manageable rate than it does today. It was, in other words, a more earnest time—a time when long-tested playbooks for show-business success seemed likely to still rule social media.

“Friday” now feels like a turning point. It emulated what hit songs were supposed to sound like in 2011, but the attention it received embodied the values that would define popular culture more with every passing year: entropy, cringe, and the ambient blend of pleasure and confusion that’s often described as post-ironic.

Black’s immediate post-“Friday” trajectory demonstrated how those old playbooks were losing their relevance. A young Glee fan who’d always dreamed of performing, she showed a striking amount of poise as she acted in a Perry music video, worked the red carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and gave interviews about cyberbullying on programs such as Good Morning America. As the “Friday” craze faded, Black’s newly hired management team steered her toward recording more teen-pop jingles—but Black wasn’t quite sure that was what she wanted. “As a kid, I was really vulnerable to other people’s ideas,” she told me. “The typical log line of [a] young girl in the industry—everyone wants her to be perfect and strong and emotional and beautiful and thin—is very true.” Her music later in teenagedom also aimed for generic pop success, which at the time meant Chainsmokers-style EDM and music videos that looked curated for Instagram.

As the 2010s wore on, though, oddball superstars such as Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X made it clear that generic doesn’t play so well anymore. Black seems to have realized this. After all, the bizarreness of “Friday” as a song and the poignancy of her teenage experience as a national punch line were what bonded people to her in the first place. Over the years, Black heard from self-identified fans—many of them queer—who said they related to her as an underdog. After Black marked the song’s ninth anniversary on her social-media pages, more listeners reached out to tell her about having blasted her voice every Friday at their office, or about having used the song to power through dreary school days. A palpable sense of nostalgia and affection was accumulating. “The way that people talked about it had changed so much,” Black told me. “I was shocked by how many people [said], ‘This is something we genuinely love.’”