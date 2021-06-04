Actually, the Best Radiohead Album Might Be Amnesiac

Whenever someone disses agnosticism as pointless, bleak, or weak, Radiohead’s 2001 song “I Might Be Wrong” starts playing in my head. A guitar riff conveys all the tension of a bar that’s about to erupt into a brawl. Thom Yorke sings, in his meekest mumble, “I used to think there was no future left at all.” That’s an unsurprising confession from a notoriously gloomy bandleader, but it’s paired with tentatively happy lines such as this: “I could have sworn I saw a light coming on.” Eventually, Jonny Greenwood’s ominous riff gives way to a tender, consoling strum, and you may feel moved to cry.
Yorke has said that he wrote “I Might Be Wrong” during a period of personal crisis, after he glimpsed a figure in the windows of his house when he knew it to be empty. It’s possible, too, that the song references the philosopher Bertrand Russell, who famously said he would never die for his beliefs, because he “may be wrong.” Russell often criticized how righteous certainty can lead to war. Yorke sings about shaking off the certainty of despair that can make people give up on themselves. Doubt—the suspicion that the reality you perceive is not all there is—can save lives.
Pop music is, at its core, an art of hopefulness. Heavy metal gazes into the abyss, and hip-hop builds on a bedrock of realism, but pop typically requires a delirious commitment to what the Beatles said: Love is all you need. Though its image is dark and scholarly, Radiohead shares that commitment—even if the band works hard to complicate it. The crude salvation of an airbag, the dying beauty of rainbows, the numb joy of sleep: These are the sources of hope in Radiohead songs, and the bleaker the backdrop, the richer the affirmation. That’s why Amnesiac, the strange and divisive album that contains “I Might Be Wrong,” may be the band’s best work. Listening to it 20 years after its release, the album’s grumpy wisdom—its dignity in the face of dread—feels more moving than ever.