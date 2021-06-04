Actually, the Best Radiohead Album Might Be Amnesiac

In 2000, Radiohead shocked the music world by ditching the dreamy rock of 1997’s OK Computer for the electronic tinkering of Kid A. With chilly soundscapes that tended to heat up over the course of a song, Kid A brilliantly captured a sense of mounting panic—panic caused by climate change, atomic weapons, and simply being around other humans. It was only the start of the band’s most successfully adventurous period. In 2001, 11 more songs from the same recording sessions that birthed Kid A were released as Amnesiac. Discordant horns, off-kilter rhythms, and a three-minute burst of industrial techno made a mockery of rumors that Radiohead would return to ’90s rock. The album felt even more inscrutable than Kid A—but diehards soon came to realize that it contained some of Radiohead’s best songs.

The opener, “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box,” is one of them. It wanders in with a metallic clanging that evokes an object knocking around in a car trunk, or a nagging thought in someone’s skull. Keyboards add a calming neutrality as Yorke begins describing a character who, after a life of Job-like patience, does not receive his long-expected payoff. Maybe that payoff was going to heaven. Maybe it was earning a promotion. Whatever it was supposed to be, it turned out to be nothing. Which leaves the character feeling … what? “As your life flashed before your eyes,” Yorke sings, before his band imitates an MRI scanner—bleeping, whirring, judging. There’s a mild sense of build, and a yet-milder sense of deflation.

A song like this might seem cruel. Yorke is, in the way of many philosophy-rock dudes before him, describing someone who was just another brick in the wall. But that brick has a defense to make: “I’m a reasonable man, get off my case,” goes Yorke’s chorus, delivered with a surly tremble. If the song had been released on OK Computer, the band members would have blasted out some cathartic chords during that chorus. Instead, they vamp and fidget, offering no comfort. Yet as Yorke repeats “get off my case” again and again, it’s like he’s waving a torch in a cave of bats. So you’ve not gotten what you want. So you’re living with the same sense of disappointment that most human beings carry. So you’re Eleanor Rigby; so you’re a nowhere man. So what?

“Packt” is the decoder for Amnesiac, and make no mistake: Radiohead wanted to be decoded. Early-2000s Yorke sometimes wrote lyrics by drawing phrases out of a hat—but that cut-and-paste method, despite how it’s sometimes talked about, did not make his songs all nonsense. Good Radiohead tracks have the force of a well-made argument, and with Amnesiac the band demanded a hearing. After Kid A rolled out without singles or many interviews, Amnesiac arrived with music videos and magazine features. Addressing the widespread allegation that he had set out to stump listeners, Yorke told Mojo, “The mystery is not intended … The whole point of making music is to get something across.”