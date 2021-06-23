Flags are political symbols, borrowed from the vocabulary of nationalism, with similar overtones of citizenship, belonging, borders. They represent what the historian Benedict Anderson called “imagined communities”—self-constituted entities, united less by shared experiences than by shared beliefs in shared experiences. “Flags as symbols facilitate sociality between strangers, inviting community between people who may never actually meet,” Elliott Tilleczek, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Toronto who is researching queer activism, told me. Tilleczek argued that expanding the symbolic range of the Pride flag, for example, can have real-world effects, enhancing intra- and intercommunal bonds by creating a sense of belonging: “Shared symbols … can interpolate people into a collective sense of community.”

But having a Pride flag to represent us contributes to the controversial idea that there is an us to represent. And despite the flag’s noble intentions, its latest iteration garnered plenty of online vitriol. The queer people I spoke with conveyed mixed emotions about the flag’s many versions and whether they succeed at stitching together the community. “I celebrate adding new colors to the Pride flag, especially when those colors remind us to center historically marginalized … members of the queer community,” Ari Monts, a 30-year-old religious educator based in Texas, told me. “People want to feel seen, and we should let them.” Still, Monts worries that this change may be mere performance, creating the impression of inclusion without real commitment. “Part of me,” Monts said, “hopes that it is a step towards a more liberatory queerness that rejects homonormativity and all the nonsense that comes with it.”

Natalia Shmueli, a 25-year-old tech entrepreneur in Tennessee shares Monts’s skepticism. “I am happy to see intersex health care being taken more seriously within medical contexts,” she told me, referring to the ongoing fight to end surgeries forced on people born with intersex characteristics. “Still, I don’t think cutesy flags actually highlight anything for LGBT [people] other than [making] us look kitschy and marketable.” Shmueli argued that tacking the intersex symbol on to the Pride flag inaccurately lumps intersex issues together with the broader LGBTQ imagined community, noting that the experiences of intersex people are often invoked without context or complexity, ultimately benefiting no one.

Valentine Amari, a 21-year-old New England–based artist from Los Angeles, is also ambivalent. “I’m between ‘not everything needs a flag’ and ‘flags in resistance to capitalist cis-heteropatriarchy and white supremacy are useful and powerful for the people waving them,’” she wrote to me in an email. I got similar comments from Will Damarjian, a 21-year-old student from Utah. Damarjian was raised Mormon, and when they were younger, the flag was a valuable symbol for them. “I think the flags … are pretty ugly,” they told me. “But in Utah, the ugly is sometimes all we got.”