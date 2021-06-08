The Logic of the Filing Cabinet Is Everywhere

The coronavirus pandemic is just one potent example of this tension between information and knowledge. In the early days, it became clear that very little was clear about what was going on. Questions about COVID-19’s transmission, its prevention, and its range of symptoms were subject to further inquiry by scientists and researchers. Our information systems were rife not simply with misinformation—false or misleading information—but with what I call “midinformation” (note the d), or informational ambiguity based on scant or conflicting evidence, in many cases about emerging scientific knowledge. An information environment designed for certainty butted up against a hazier reality. Last spring, scientists were learning how, exactly, the novel coronavirus spreads. As a consequence of a reasonable level of concern, many of us regularly wiped down food packaging, mail, and countertops. By last May, the CDC had updated its guidelines, confirming that surface transmission is possible, but likely not the main way the virus travels. As the global-health scholar Emily LaRose has written, sometimes online information is partially true but misunderstood because it is incomplete or inadequately contextualized. Sometimes, science just takes time.

Derek Thompson: Hygiene theater is still a huge waste of time

Can emergent knowledge coexist with an internet that privileges certainty? The mystery of periodical cicadas is an example of midinformation at work; knowledge about them evolves in fits and spurts as different broods appear every 13 or 17 years. We still don’t know why their life cycle follows such an odd pattern, or how they calibrate their internal clock. But we at least have new tools that could help collect and classify more data about them, and bring more people along in the process of learning more about these creatures. In the spring of 2019, Gene Kritsky, the dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joseph University, in Cincinnati, released the Cicada Safari app, to encourage citizen scientists to document cicadas around them. Key metadata—time, date, and coordinates—are captured, and the images are filed and tagged after being verified. Already, the app has yielded surprises for Kritsky and his team, such as the first-ever documentation of off-cycle emergence in certain broods. As he reminded me, even the large data set enabled by the app is simply establishing a baseline for 2038. Changes in geographic spread, declines in the population, the effects of deforestation—these are all potential observations we’ll have to wait another 17 years to study further.

As data points about cicadas improve over time, I imagine new mysteries will emerge. Such is the nature of knowledge—today, we live with more information at our fingertips than in all of human history, and yet our lives are filled with questions. And besides, entomological data may never quite explain the pathos of these creatures, which have symbolized death and rebirth for the ancient Chinese and ancient Greeks alike; the reason we find their red eyes so haunting; or the fact that some people find their song captivating and others find it annoying. Information collection and distribution today tends to follow the rigidity of cabinet logic to its natural extreme, but that bias leaves unattended more complex puzzles. The human condition inherently demands a degree of comfort with uncertainty and ambiguity, as we carefully balance incomplete and conflicting data points, competing value systems, and intricate frameworks to arrive at some form of knowing. In that sense, the filing cabinet, despite its deep roots in our contemporary information architecture, is just one step in our epistemological journey, not its end.