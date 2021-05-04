The Song That Sold America to a Generation of Asian Immigrants

Read: The immigration act that inadvertently changed America

Though introduced over the airwaves, Denver found wider circulation through guitar-wielding fans. In his book Circuit Listening: Chinese Popular Music in the Global 1960s, Andrew F. Jones, a professor of Chinese literature and media at UC Berkeley, writes of how the mass production of guitars marked an infrastructural change across Asia. By the early ’60s, Japan had established itself as one of the largest global producers of electric and acoustic guitars. As Japanese manufacturers subcontracted operations to neighboring countries, guitars became significantly more affordable and accessible across the continent. Bookstores sold songbooks with easy-to-follow sheet music for works by popular contemporary singer-songwriters such as James Taylor and Carole King. “I’m guessing every single songbook had ‘Country Roads,’” Jones told me. “It became the canonized anthology piece for people who wanted to learn this repertoire.” The popularity of these acoustic pop tunes was inextricably tied to the growing interest in learning English, Jones said: “If you wanted to be sophisticated or worldly, you had to be able to speak the language.”

For children in Manila who fell asleep to the radio and college students in Seoul absorbing the nuances of English dialogue at their guitar clubs, “Country Roads” was a part of a playlist that helped mold cultural sentiment toward America. This was the music of ambition from a country of economic might, but also the music of suburbanity and stability. Easy-listening artists such as Denver projected a certain “whiteness, squareness, wholesomeness,” Tongson said. “There was a particular kind of aspiration to that level of belonging and the normalcy of it all.”

As these songs of American opportunity proliferated across Beijing and Bangkok, Asian people were beginning to make their way to U.S. cities such as New York and Los Angeles in large numbers. From 1980 to 2000, the Migration Policy Institute estimates that the Asian immigrant population grew more than threefold, from 2.5 to 8.2 million. For many of those who chose to relocate across the Pacific, Denver’s corny ballad about Appalachia became a symbol of an idealistic version of America—a romantic conception sanitized of the moral stains of Jim Crow, Japanese internment, and McCarthyism.

My old man was one such believer in this Denverian dream. Born and raised in a small port city in South Korea, he grew up harboring the images of American splendor he had heard about from Denver, Tom Petty, and the Eagles. In 2001, he took a one-way flight from Incheon to JFK International with his wife and sons. He had few family or friends on arrival in the U.S., and limited language ability. The only thing of substance that awaited him was the hope that life could be better for him and his children in a country that would be “almost heaven.” In the basic facts of his life’s trajectory, he probably wasn’t all that different from the six Asian women killed near Atlanta, the postal worker reportedly stabbed in the Bay Area, or the grandma that police say was spat on in White Plains, New York, this year.