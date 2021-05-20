The Literary-Abuser Trope Is Everywhere

Suddenly, this kind of abuse seems to be everywhere—in the real world and in fiction inspired by it—abuse by men who allegedly found girls who loved books, girls who were conspicuously vulnerable to the written word, and then manipulated and mangled that love in enduring ways. I don’t know what to call this new genre, in which women seem to use writing to separate their understanding of abuse from their understanding of language itself. But a genre it is, one whose authors confront a clichéd setup—the predatory teacher or mentor—before they even begin. In Kate Elizabeth Russell’s novel, My Dark Vanessa, published last year, yet another English teacher grooms a student by giving her books and poems that supposedly remind him of her, offering her “different lenses,” she thinks, “to see myself through.” In the lead-up to My Dark Vanessa’s release, the author Wendy Ortiz noted on Twitter that the book’s plot bore striking similarities to her 2014 memoir, Excavation, about an English teacher she says exploited her sexually for five years, starting when she was 13 years old. That teacher, like Bailey, and like the man who taught Cline, had his students write journals for class, allowing him to rifle through their innermost thoughts and scrawl in the margins of their imagination. The books aren’t similar, in other words; the men depicted in them are.

This is a tricky genre, too, because truth and invention can become so intimately enmeshed. Cline’s novel is directly modeled on her experiences with her seventh- and eighth-grade teacher. Russell, after the commotion over My Dark Vanessa’s origins led to calls for her to reveal how much of the book was fictional, wrote on her website that it was inspired by her experiences as a teenager, even though she didn’t believe that victims should be compelled to share details of traumatic events. Springora’s, Ortiz’s, and Peyton’s accounts are the stark, carefully composed testimony of nonfiction. In Kate Walbert’s 2018 novel, His Favorites, a charismatic English teacher preys on a student recovering from a tragedy, and his influence on her use of language becomes as insidious as his abuse. Walbert, as far as I can tell, hasn’t specified how much of her novel was drawn from real life, but as a teenager she attended the boarding school Choate Rosemary Hall; I can’t help but wonder what she made of its begrudging acknowledgment in 2017 that some of its former teachers had abused students for decades.

With narratives like these, the boundaries between truth and fiction are inevitably slippery. “Memory, as you may recall,” states Jo, the narrator of His Favorites, “is a revision of a revision of a revision, the fortieth draft, or the forty-first.” Ortiz echoed this sentiment in an interview with The Rumpus: “As soon as I tell a story about a memory, then I’m painting over what actually happened with what I recall.” The cloak of a novel can be a kind of self-protection. Meanwhile, biographers, like Bailey, as Ruth Franklin argued in The New York Times, “aren’t stenographers; we’re more akin to novelists, constructing a narrative of a person’s life and making editorial choices at every turn.” Readers have always relied on writers to interpret the world, to organize it, to humanize its characters, to shape its mordant chaos into something meaningful and enduring. We’re only now beginning to see how fragile that trust is, and how easily abused.