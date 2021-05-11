St. Vincent and the Limits of Rock-and-Roll Mystique

Read: Stars now understand that their destruction is our entertainment

All in all, the micro-scandal marks another blow against the once-venerated rock-and-roll ideal of mystique. St. Vincent has always presented herself as part of the lineage of colorful artists who keep their true self at a distance from the public—a lineage that includes David Bowie, Prince, and Grace Jones. She has also helped build a bridge between pop and the emotionally taciturn, critically adored indie-rock scene of the early 2000s. Once-hip Millennial guitar music has fallen out of fashion; so has the idea that the coolest artists keep their life and opinions obscure. The unsatisfying music on Daddy’s Home—and the yet-more-unsatisfying discourse that has unfolded around it—hints at why.

“I’m not any, any, anything at all,” St. Vincent sang in a fluttering cadence on the opening song of her 2007 debut, Marry Me. She seemed to be announcing that she’d go out of her way to defy objectification, and not only in the feminist-resists-the-male-gaze sense. She wouldn’t become an object—known, definable, usable—to any audience at any point. With inviting melodies and snarling guitars, and with sweetly sung but eerie lyrics, her pop rock posed but rarely solved riddles. As the winsome indie vibe of her early work thickened in grand and gothic ways over the years, she enjoyed acclaim and splashy collaborations (David Byrne, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift). Still, St. Vincent seemed to keep pondering the question that she had sung about in the standout 2009 track “The Strangers”: “What do I share? What do I keep?”

Her music did make one thing clear—a fascination with forbidden pleasure. She sang of wanting to be saved from what she wanted. She couldn’t turn off what turned her on. She—I love this line—ate the flowers in the backyard. Often, the musical arrangements seemed to dramatize the tension between desire and externally enforced yet profoundly internal shame. “What would the neighbors think?” she asked on her second album, Actor, as distorted clamor tore through what had been syrupy passages. The dangerous-love themes were very classic rock. But unlike with Prince or Bowie, the point wasn’t indulgence; it was repression, introversion, and control. Like many of her art-rock contemporaries—think Radiohead or the National—St. Vincent made music about fearing vulnerability.

Such themes and their associated aesthetics—gray-day vibes, harmonic in-betweenness, psycho-thriller strings—can create a powerful sense of intrigue. But they can also leave listeners cold. Over the years, St. Vincent’s serrated instrumentals and spooky imagery have hinted at untamable urges, yet her robotic rhythms and melodies could seem overly eager to tame them. At least, that’s how I’ve often felt. One surprise of the recent interview-related backlash was in realizing how many other people felt mystified by the acclaim she’s received over the years. An ugly strain of resentment—the kind you typically see people nursing toward more in-your-face celebrities—even seemed to be floating around. “Killing an interview,” one popular tweet reads, “is the most interesting thing St. Vincent has ever done.”