When Social-Justice Horror Goes Wrong

This story contains spoilers for the film Spiral: From the Book of Saw.
Saw, that undying paean to torture porn, finally started running out of stamina when its eighth—eighth!—entry hit theaters in 2017. The once-popular Lionsgate series had gotten predictable; the death traps were rusty, the box-office returns waning. Even B-listers hadn’t joined the cast in years. It needed a new star and a new purpose.
As it turned out, the studio could kill two birds with one Chris Rock. Joe Drake, a Lionsgate executive, says he bumped into Rock at a wedding, where the comedian lobbied “in chilling detail” for a reimagined take on the franchise. Rock would star as a detective chasing a serial killer known as “Spiral,” who targets only corrupt cops. Whereas the original villain, Jigsaw, hunted an array of prey, this copycat would focus on weeding out the “bad apples” of law enforcement. “We were all in,” Drake gushed in 2019. “Chris conceived this idea, and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion.”
It’s easy to see why Drake would think so. As the recent era of “elevated horror” films proves, the genre can offer much more than cheap scares. Even the Saw movies have tackled weighty subjects: Saw VI used its grisly games to make a point about the greed of the American health-care system. Despite being made before last year’s resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality, Spiral speaks to the ongoing push to hold law enforcement responsible for alleged abuses. Its hero is keenly aware of the unpunished crimes committed by his own precinct. “It seems very timely,” Rock said in an interview about Spiral. “To say ‘luck’ would be a weird thing. But sometimes the stars just align.”