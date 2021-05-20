When Social-Justice Horror Goes Wrong

If only that were the case. Even with Rock’s star power and influence as an executive producer, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a mess, like a pile of dismembered ideas wearing the skin of social justice. The movie never figures out whether to approach the topic of police reform seriously or satirically. Rather than using the genre to illuminate uncomfortable truths about policing, Spiral only gestures at “wokeness” for the sake of relevance.

Read: Who wants to watch Black pain?

The problem begins with the film’s failure to land on a clear perspective about its hero. Spiral follows Zeke (played by Rock), an officer trying to live up to the legacy of his father, a former police chief named Marcus (Samuel L. Jackson), while dealing with a precinct that hates him because he turned in his old partner for being a dirty cop. The script characterizes Zeke as somehow both jaded and idealistic, alternating between humorless scenes and ones that play like stand-up sets; at times, Rock looks befuddled to find himself plopped into the middle of the Saw universe. It doesn’t help that his idea of dramatic acting seems to be squinting as hard as possible, or that, when sharing the screen with Jackson, Rock is all seriousness while Jackson plays his part with knowing amusement, as if he’d just spotted some snakes on a plane.

It’s too bad, because Rock has said that he wanted to play a cop, calling it a “rite of passage” for Black comedians. This role offered him a chance to play the complicated protagonist rather than the wisecracking sidekick. Rock has also been excellent at skewering the difficulty of holding the police accountable in his stand-up. I expected him to contribute some scathing witticisms about life as a Black cop to the script; instead, Zeke’s punch lines are about topics such as political correctness and Forrest Gump. The best version of Spiral could’ve raised challenging, character-driven questions about morality: Does Zeke, someone who believes in reform, think on some level that Spiral’s violence is justified? As a Black officer, does he feel mistrusted as the lead investigator on the case? Is he wrong to try to save the criminal colleagues whom Spiral targets?

The Spiral that made it to theaters doesn’t probe any of that. It’s a passion project gone awry—too serious in its creative intentions to be ignored, yet too silly to take seriously. Nuance gets traded for something the Saw movies have never lacked: gore. What viewers will take away from Spiral are not reflections on how police corruption perpetuates itself, but graphic sequences of a tongue being ripped out and a woman’s face being melted off and a man being skinned alive.

Read: 25 of the best horror movies you can watch, ranked by scariness

At the risk of praising a fictional serial killer, Jigsaw at least made for an unusual and well-defined villain; his aim wasn’t to kill but to inspire a renewed appreciation for life—a characterization buoyed by Tobin Bell’s spine-tingling performance. Spiral, however, deliberately maims and slaughters his victims. That Spiral turns out to be the son of a victim of police brutality isn’t just predictable—it’s also facile and damaging in its suggestion that such trauma easily leads to murderous sociopathy. Spiral’s nonsensical climax—a heavy-handed comment on racial bias in shooting incidents—underscores the incoherence of the film’s message. Indeed, it suggests that Spiral’s crusade was personal all along, rather than about changing an institution.