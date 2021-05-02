On Rape Narratives and the Surprising Value of Plot

Read: Women are writing the best crime novels

Leda and the Swan seems, in its first chapters, like a conventional coming-of-age campus novel. Leda is a sensitive sorority girl who befriends a classmate named Charlotte at a party, before drinking until she blacks out. She wakes to discover that Charlotte has disappeared and is presumed abducted, and that she herself may have been assaulted; the latter is a betrayal she isn’t quite able to accept. Here, Caritj begins mixing in crime-writing elements: Leda distracts herself by playing detective in the search for Charlotte, behaving as if she were in a thriller, complete with disconcertingly silly clues. (A yoga-related subplot, for example, seems poorly knocked off from Jonathan Lethem’s beloved literary-crime caper Motherless Brooklyn.) Readers will swiftly recognize that Leda’s efforts to locate her friend simultaneously help her process her own trauma.

Sadly, Caritj simplifies Leda’s inner journey, fusing it with Charlotte’s story to arrive at a single, would-be feminist message: In the campus Greek culture she portrays, life for women is all risk, no sexual reward. Caritj’s commitment to this agenda leads her into a trap—and one that relying more on plot could have helped her avoid. Crime novels require action. Their protagonists may be wounded, but they cannot be passive. Contemporary literary fiction, conversely, overflows with passive women. Leda plainly belongs to their ranks. She has casual sex—both before and after her assault—without ever having had an orgasm and wonders whether it’s supposed to feel better, but never experiments, either alone or with a partner.

Similarly, it takes her the whole novel to acknowledge that to her, Greek life, including that of her own sorority, is objectifying and alienating. This realization comes so slowly that Leda herself can’t turn it into social critique, which, as the novelist Lynn Steger Strong has smartly observed, passive female protagonists can do when they are “fully cognizant of their ineffectuality.” Instead, when Leda finds herself at a goat farm, she listens without commentary as a breeder smugly points out the “natural violence” of sex. The on-the-nose moment is undergirded by the narrator’s interpretation of events, not Leda’s—and skates oddly close to shaming her for having sex in the first place.

Read: The claustrophobic menace of boarding-school fiction

Caritj could have used crime fiction’s affinity for action to nudge her protagonist further afield from Greek life, or to create cathartic drama. She seems content, however, to simply point out the overlap between sex and danger, which crime fiction typically explores at length. Novels that do so deftly, such as Susanna Moore’s In the Cut and Christobel Kent’s The Day She Disappeared, can serve to critique the very tendencies toward victim-blaming that Caritj inadvertently displays. Leda and the Swan warns against straight college sex without ever considering that Greek life—and heterosexuality, which it tends to represent in an oddly metonymic way—can, at its worst, constrain men and women alike, while at its best, also be a source of experimentation and pleasure. Poor Leda gets none of the latter. At the book’s end, she’s still stuck in literary anhedonia.