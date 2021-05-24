Master of None and the Common Flaw in Breakup Stories

In contrast, without knowing much about why a doomed pair worked well together in the past, viewers might root for—or against—their breakups for reasons that are rooted in their own relationship missteps. (Consider how much of the #TeamIssa and #TeamLawrence drama of Insecure’s earlier seasons was about the television couple, and how much seemed to reflect simmering tensions among heterosexual viewers.)



The new season of Master of None is so committed to exploring every element of Denise and Alicia’s distance that it moves at a glacial pace—most of its five episodes come in at around 30 minutes; two are nearly an hour long. Much of the dialogue is stilted and heavy-handed: In one scene Alicia tells Denise, “You just use me as a fucking prop.” In another, minutes later: “I am not a prop in your success.” It’s certainly not Malcolm & Marie–level corny, but it does grate.

Read: ‘Malcolm & Marie’ isn’t art. It’s a meltdown.

The decision to focus on Waithe’s character, whose Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode remains one of the best works of television in recent years, could have been a thrilling turn. After all, Master of None was already at its best when shading in the lives of its supporting characters. And, following the 2018 story about Ansari’s alleged sexual misconduct, it’s not altogether surprising that the writer and actor would step away from the show’s spotlight—his awkward-about-love persona has always felt like direct source material for his work. (In a statement soon after, Ansari said that he’d thought the encounter was consensual, but took the woman’s “words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.“) Of course, reality serves as a metatext for Waithe’s character too. The actor and screenwriter recently separated from her wife, the film executive Alana Mayo, amid rumors of infidelity; Moments in Love’s central relationship devolves in part because both parties cheat on each other.

Infidelity is not the decisive end to Denise and Alicia’s marriage, but it does illuminate their unhappiness. The season is strongest when subtly communicating the betrayals that can present uniquely in queer relationships. When Alicia leaves Denise and attempts to get pregnant on her own following a painful miscarriage, she hits wall after wall in the process. Conceiving as a single Black lesbian is a series of small heartbreaks, and Ackie plays these scenes with vivid attention to the character’s interior struggles.

Master of None is a far less risqué production than 2013’s Blue Is the Warmest Color, but I was reminded of how beautifully Adèle Exarchopoulos conveyed a soul-deep longing throughout that film. Master of None’s Alicia isn’t shattered by romantic misfortune the way that Exarchopoulos’s character is, but their most poignant moments of anguish stem partly from navigating a world that remains hostile to their love. So, too, do the most wrenching scenes in Portrait of a Lady on Fire.