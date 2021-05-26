Even TV Is Struggling to Connect

A few unspoken subjects hang over the third season of Netflix’s Master of None, as inescapable as air. One is the sidelining of Aziz Ansari’s character, Dev, for reasons that I can only assume relate to Ansari’s desire to be less conspicuous in recent years. Another is the fact that the series, set in New York City and the vague hinterland of “upstate,” was filmed in the U.K., a feint that provoked a sense of inauthenticity I couldn’t shake. The most crucial invisible element, though, is the reality of the past year. Denise (Lena Waithe) and her wife, Alicia (Naomi Ackie), live on a blissfully coronavirus-free plane, and yet the pandemic inflects everything: the characters’ isolation, their feelings of entrapment, the tedious repetition of their routines, the prominence of health-care workers. This third season is presented as a spin-off and subtitled Moments in Love, but its most dominant feeling is alienation. Ansari, who directed all five episodes and co-wrote them with Waithe, shifts the show’s aspect ratio to tighten its frame, as if the walls around his characters are closing in.
The series feels intriguingly defined by current events, and yet similarly handicapped by them. The same goes for another recent release, Amazon’s Solos, an ensemble series of monologues on the theme of loneliness that, rather than resonating in this particular time, feel stiff and flat. Moments in Love, for its part, has been billed as an exploration of a marriage; in practice, though, it’s a fascinating, achingly bleak study of an anti-marriage, a relationship so worn or corrupted that it feels more isolating than being alone does. Other real-world resonances abound in the show: the demise of Waithe’s own marriage, the critical hammerings she and Ansari have both received of late for very different reasons, the evolving meaning and privilege of home. I watched the series craving moments of genuine connection, but they rarely came. The most profound is between Alicia and Cordelia (Cordelia Blair), a fertility nurse in the fourth episode who scans Alicia’s ovaries, holds her hand when she cries, compliments her socks, tells her she can get through one more cycle of ovulation-stimulating drugs, and eventually calls to give her news that will change her life.