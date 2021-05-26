Even TV Is Struggling to Connect

Read: Why we watch relationships fall apart

That episode of Moments in Love feels so potent for a reason. In previous episodes, Waithe’s Denise haunts every room she’s in like a gloomy specter, detaching herself from her wife and her art (she’s writing a follow-up to her smash first novel) with weed and a kind of practiced apathy. Ansari’s direction is impressionistic and deliberately keeps viewers at arm’s length. Rather than understanding these characters, or getting a sense (as my colleague Hannah Giorgis wrote) of what made them fall in love in the first place, what we see are glimpses of a two-dimensional life that’s been as carefully arranged as a painting. Their upstate pastoral existence includes every picturesque enhancement: chickens, doves, trailing houseplants, a mustard-velvet couch, a fireplace, a striking collection of Black art on the walls. And yet the people within it feel as passive and unenchanted by each other as strangers at the post office.

In the fourth episode, though, Ansari drops the distancing effect to allow the audience into Alicia’s mission to have a baby by herself. When a doctor explains to her that a woman’s fertility drops precipitously after 37, the camera finally puts her face in tight focus. We see her eyes dart from side to side and her forehead furrow as she processes the news that insurance companies don’t have a diagnosis code for queer people trying to conceive babies on their own. We see her mounting panic as she stares at the needle she’s supposed to insert into her stomach. We watch her weep from exhaustion and, still groggy after an anesthetic, ask the doctor how many eggs she managed to extract. We see her fail and fight and fall apart. The episode is devastatingly emotive and brutally accurate. (I went through fertility treatment two years ago. I once hormonally bawled after my doctor left me a no-news voicemail—simply because he used his first name and I felt briefly as though he were my friend, rather than a man I more typically saw grasping an ultrasound wand and apologizing for the wait.)

Read: Becoming a parent during the pandemic was the hardest thing I’ve ever done

Alicia’s episode is powerful because it lets viewers empathize with her, connect with her, and feel as though they’re by her side instead of watching her from the solitude of their homes. This element of connection, though, throws the rest of the season’s numbness into sharper contrast. All I want now, watching shows after 14 months of social withdrawal, is to be allowed into people’s lives again, to feel something intense and unfamiliar, to be granted even a fleeting attachment to someone I don’t know. “Next time, you bring someone to hold your hand, okay?” Cordelia says to Alicia in one scene. We’re not supposed to get through this kind of thing all by ourselves.