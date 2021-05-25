The Aughts Seem Both Cooler and Sadder in Retrospect

Not everyone in the Y2K wave is straining for subversiveness, though. With lyrics about sexting on early-model iPhones, That Kid’s music mostly just aims for a blend of nostalgia and hedonism. His cover of Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” does swap the original song’s pronouns—“baby girl” becomes “baby boy”—and I asked whether he, a Black gay man, sought to undermine the straightness of 2000s pop. He said that wasn’t his intention. Sometimes, “something will remind me [that] my very existence is political to some people,” he said. “I’m like, Oh, okay. I forget about it.”

Why did the Y2K aesthetic die out, anyways? Over the course of the 2010s, pop’s onetime exuberance lost out to the brooding and vulnerability of figures such as Drake and Billie Eilish. Celebrity apathy gave way to a much-debated “awokening.” The recent reemergence of Spears and Hilton highlights some of the reasons for these shifts. Gossip publications such as People and Us Weekly were at the height of their power in the early 2000s, and they used that power to pick apart celebrities’ appearances, behavior, and private lives. But social media has since given stars the ability to circumvent the prying, judgmental press. The result is a somewhat more careful, understanding discourse. Spears’s behavior in the 2000s got her lambasted as “crazy”; similar behavior by today’s young pop stars triggers conversations about the importance of mental health.

Yet some old pathologies have clearly survived into the internet era. When the Spears fan Chris Crocker in 2007 posted a tearful YouTube video asking the world to “leave Britney alone,” his pleas went viral because they seemed ridiculous to many people. Over time, though, his mode of expression has become the norm. Nowadays, celebrities command legions of fans who fend off critics and attack competitors online—while also subjecting their idols to an extreme, even withering, level of scrutiny. This has created an ecosystem that can be harsh, gossipy, and bigoted like the 2000s tabloids were.

Read: Why were we so cruel to Britney Spears?

“People tweet at me every day that I’m ugly or overweight,” Slayyyter said. “You’ll fully be this person’s profile picture, but they’ll have all of these negative things to say about you. Sometimes it gets to your head.” She has an intimate understanding of the at-times-ugly dynamics of online fandom: As a teenager, she was a stan for the girl group Fifth Harmony—and sent aggressive tweets with racist language from the same accounts she used to cheer her favorite singers. She recently apologized for those messages, and said that she hopes the apology will encourage some users to think twice before they post. “You see accounts now where people have a very troll-like mentality and are saying really horrible things,” she told me. “Behind the screen, it could be a 14-year-old who grows up and is like, Oh my god, why am I acting that way online?”