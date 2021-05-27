The Friends Mythology Has Come Full Circle

This article contains light spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.
The nostalgia will be monetized. Friends: The Reunion premieres today on HBO Max. The long-awaited special is not a reboot—not another sitcom refurbished and resold, old characters living new stories—but instead a splashy gathering of the original show’s cast. It features a dizzying hodgepodge of interviews, cameos, and talking-head testimonials, many of them earnestly telethonic in tone. The reunion turns Friends’ fictions into a reality show. It celebrates a sitcom, yes. More specifically, however, it celebrates that sitcom’s enduring popularity. Friends, in the years since it premiered, has become ubiquitous. Its reunion special spends nearly two hours frantically arguing that the ubiquity is deserved.
One of the segments is an all-cast interview with the late-night host James Corden. Another finds the cast visiting the show’s old soundstage, which has been reconstructed for the occasion. (“Wow,” David Schwimmer murmurs, wandering the set. “It’s—I mean, this is beautiful. It’s beautiful.”) Another segment finds the actors gathered in the space formerly known as Monica’s living room, playing an updated version of Ross’s famous trivia game. Another finds them doing retrospective table reads of notable scenes: the one with the jellyfish, the one where everyone finds out. There’s also a blooper reel, a fashion show, Lisa Kudrow singing “Smelly Cat,” and many, many tears. The unapologetic maximalism adds up to a special that is both unhurried in length—an hour and 44 minutes—and frenzied in tone.