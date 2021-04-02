The Paradox of Caring About ‘Bullshit’ Jobs

The narrator is, in some ways, a curious contemporary worker. She refuses to see her livelihood as either something to love or a form of exploitation. In her downtime at the park, she makes space for herself, taking long walks through the woods to study the grounds and meeting various characters who wander the property, searching for wild plants. Eventually, she notices the “unshakeable feeling” she got when she first developed burnout, of not wanting to work ever again, “gradually receding from my body,” and realizes the value of relinquishing some control. “You never knew what was going to happen,” she says. “You just had to give it your all, and hope for the best.”

Her sense of calm struck me as the flip side of Millie’s oft-quoted description of her office job in The New Me: “Back at my desk I sit and slowly collect money that I can use to pay the rent on my apartment and on food so that I can continue to live and continue to come to this room and sit at this desk and slowly collect money.” Both characters recognize their inability to change their situation, and both are resigned to staying plugged into a system of work, but their temperamental differences reveal a wide range of what is possible, and what can be worthwhile, within that system.

If there’s a theory about labor that Tsumura seems to want to illustrate, it’s the dignity of work, whatever the job. This respect for the average, anonymous worker is fundamental to the narrator’s sense of self. Perhaps the disappearance of the jobs she cycles through would make no difference to the world. But to the narrator, if these positions had not been filled, an anxious man would still be roaming the forest, hiding from life; a mother and a daughter might not have bonded over a conversation while eating crackers.

In this, Tsumura’s story resists the economic determinism of the American office novel, which tends to draw attention to the deadening employment ecosystem its characters are a part of. Colleagues and bosses range from indifferent to mean to abusive, and co-worker friendships are typically predicated on mutual suffering. One of the pleasures of reading Tsumura is her focus, instead, on the care in ostensibly meaningless jobs. She treats boring, unextraordinary people in boring, unextraordinary jobs with an enchantment that many contemporary novels about work seem to actively avoid.

This enchantment stems in part from how curiously likable all of Tsumura’s characters are. To hold writing, especially writing by women, to a standard of likability can be dicey—but the popularization of disenchanted, bitter protagonists makes me wonder whether we now value too much the radicalism of unlikable characters.

Tsumura’s world is “nice”; it is insignificant in a powerful way. It is full of small huts, small convenience stores that stock one book at a time, small routines made up of the same amicable dinner conversations every day, bus routes that go round in circles, leaves on the trees “turning red and yellow at their own pace and rhythm.” There is charm in this monotony, but also unease, which is only sharpened by our awareness of how small meaning-making can be, or has to be, for any of us. In a life so wholly occupied with work, enchantment often has no option but to emerge from the trivial.