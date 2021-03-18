What A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff Taught Me About Mourning

A sense of the miraculous infuses Rabins’s Kaddish as well. When she notices that Madoff has “kind eyes,” a picture of him tacked to her office wall quivers into hand-drawn life. Those eyes flicker and blink back at her. As Rabins’s investigation concludes, a Buddhist monk—who also happens to be Jewish—tells her that Madoff represented the fantasy that we can control life’s inevitable losses. “The only transcendence is fully embracing the ups and downs,” Rabins chants, over a plaintive violin. (Though she was classically trained as a violinist, Rabins also toured with a klezmer-punk band.) At the end of the film, she summons a minyan of fellow artists, each holding a candle, to witness her Kaddish for Madoff. Although the prayer is usually spoken, she starts to sing its Aramaic text, alternating major and minor thirds—life’s ups and downs. Then, with an electronic pedal, she loops her voice, adding a new harmonic layer with each line. (If you made it to the end of Pitch Perfect 3, you saw Anna Kendrick perform this technique.) It’s a ritual of mourning that accrues beauty as it recurs—a technical illusion that, as Kushner advised in his staging notes for Angels, lets the wires show.

Watching this Kaddish on-screen, I felt an acute sense of loss: for the shared presence that the film captures, for live performance in a physical space, for artists’ livelihoods, for Madoff’s victims, for COVID-19’s death toll, for my Jewish immigrant forebears. But the resonant harmonies also gave me hope. Works of art can help us heal and transform from afar. Though my grandma’s Judaism was more of the lox-and-bagel variety, I think she would have relished Rabins’s Kabbalistic approach. She also believed that we are all connected, and that we have an obligation to care for one another, especially the elderly, in the face of an economic system that rewards individual gain. Her pension, after a career as a special-education teacher, allowed her to take me to see Fiddler on the Roof twice on Broadway; had her savings been invested with Madoff, as several pension funds were, they might have vanished. At the end of her life, when she could hardly recognize anyone or put together a sentence, I would sing her tunes from the musicals we’d seen together. When I started “If I Were a Rich Man,” she squeezed my hand and murmured back, “Biddy biddy bum.”

Strictly speaking, I’m not expected to say Kaddish for my grandma, since her own children—my dear mother and aunt—are still alive. And yet I’ve said the prayer, over Zoom, my unmuted voice out of sync with those of the other members of my Reconstructionist congregation. As we wait for the vaccines to kick in, the economy to revive, and the arts to come back, I feel the need to imagine other rituals of connection too. With a wig, a violin, and an electronic pedal, Rabins offers a way. She wrote to me that she doesn’t feel a difference between performance and ritual, song and ceremony: “I believe it’s all one practice of facilitating healing—catharsis, transformation, whatever we want to call it.” I’ve been listening to her rendition of the Kaddish over and over, singing along with its circling harmonies, feeling a sense of release, letting the pain of loss go, and yet being called to repair it, to refashion the broken pieces of the world into something sustaining. It’s a blessing.