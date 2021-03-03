What Will We Want When We Can Travel Again?

Judging purely by the response to Searching for Italy on social media, a significant audience of people is grateful for the opportunity to spend time in a glamorous location with such a genial guide. The idea of a television genre featuring impeccably tailored men striding across ancient cobblestones and stopping for approximately 90 food and alcohol breaks per hour seems like it should have arrived sooner. Life is short, and straightforward pleasures are hard to find; there are many worse ways to spend a Sunday evening than watching Tucci peer ardently at an undulating blob of buffalo mozzarella through heavy black-rimmed spectacles.

Stanley Tucci: Cooking your way through the pandemic

Tucci has long been a masterful actor, but he has more recently unlocked a second career as an epicure and an object of internet thirst. (The covers of his cookbooks, 2012’s The Tucci Cookbook and 2014’s The Tucci Table, are notable in that, in lieu of featuring food, both give rightful pride of place to the cook’s sinewy forearms.) Searching for Italy, then, is a gift, equally wholesome in intention—Tucci tours Italy and explores how its food intermingles with its history—and knowing in subtext. In its Naples episode, the actor earnestly reveals how the Neapolitan tradition of pizza fritte began as a way to sterilize food during cholera outbreaks in the city; he tells viewers this while leaning casually against a street stand in a cobalt linen shirt and chinos so well cut, they’d make a sailor blush. Some travelogues, such as the late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, seek out underexplored destinations and culinary traditions. Searching for Italy takes its audience through the most obvious stops on the Italian itinerary (Rome! Milan! Tuscany!) while winking at the darker crevices of our imagination. Enthused by history and slyly aware of his power, Tucci has the distinct vibes of a chaperone on a girls’-school summer field trip. Verbosity isn’t his forte (“Mmm, it’s very good” is his standard response to culinary excellence) so much as exquisite presentation and an understanding that he’s in on the joke.

CNN

In an ordinary time, the show would have been a pleasantly tranquil hit. In our unholy era of perpetual March, it’s supposed to be a sop to those for whom escape hasn’t been an option. But not even a show this intentional about distraction can ignore the realities of the pandemic. Filming on Searching for Italy began before COVID-19 hit the country and concluded after the first Italian lockdown ended last summer. The Naples episode, which aired in February, is affected by the pandemic, if not entirely altered by it. Tucci and his occasional companions eat al fresco; he wears a mask while strolling through indoor locations. An episode filmed in Rome, though, predates 2020, and filled me with anxiety: Tucci dines indoors in a tiny pasta restaurant near the Pantheon, stuffed with visitors eating and drinking and expounding volubly in Italian. To watch it now, all hopped up on studies about aerosol transmission and panicky about closed windows, is to wonder: When will we be able to actually do this again? Will we even want to?