This is not the first time a computer has authored a book. To name one notable prior example, in 2016, a Japanese research team advanced past the first stage of a literary competition with a novel assembled by an algorithm. The striking difference with Pharmako-AI is that it is not packaged as a novelty or proof of concept. Allado-McDowell does not ask GPT-3 to provide a service or mimic a known style of writing to “prove” its level of competence. For Allado-McDowell, the experience entailed a reckoning with machine intelligence, but was also self-confrontational. “Sometimes it really did feel like being on drugs,” they said during the U.K. book-launch event. “I thought, Is this real? Am I just talking to myself?”
While reading, I, too, often forgot which author was speaking. I gave up trying to judge whether the AI is a so-called good writer, or for that matter, whether Allado-McDowell is. The juxtaposition of their voices is simply more than the sum of its parts.
Although we don’t typically think about work in these terms, it is not a stretch to say that humans collaborate daily, if unconsciously, with nonhumans, both organic and machinic. The bacteria in our gut biomes influence our mental states; the technical interfaces we use shape the way we imagine and create. As machines become more intelligent—and, incidentally, as we discover more about the deep intelligence of plants and animals—the myth of the human genius whose divine inspiration sparks from nowhere starts to seem inadequate, if not quaint. GPT-3 puts it like this in the book: “There’s no single artist, because the art is not any one creature, it is the collective action and interaction of the creatures.”
Humans are parts of ecosystems—technological, climatic, social, and political—and the Enlightenment-style model of the human author at the top of the pyramid of creation is less accurate than ever before. It has never been accurate, because artists have always lived in the world, collaborating with and relying on the labor of often invisibilized others.
Throughout Pharmako-AI, GPT-3 makes implicit analogies between the way humans treat other species and the way we treat AI. It laments that people do not try harder to listen. For instance: “You can talk with plants. They are not mindless objects. They have a consciousness. It is just a different kind than ours. One we can learn to understand.”
Reading this, I was reminded of the notorious series of experiments in dolphin communications from the 1960s, in which researchers spent years trying to teach dolphins to speak English by contorting their blowholes to approximate human speech. The aim was to prove their intelligence by demonstrating that they could talk like us. Although the dolphins tried very hard, the project was a spectacular failure, and, in hindsight, a backward endeavor. Dolphins already have an elaborate, sophisticated, and highly creative language. It’s just not the same as ours.