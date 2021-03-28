What AI Can Teach Us About the Myth of Human Genius

Ishiguro’s book is fiction, but his suggestion that a new type of literature may be on the horizon is not. In May 2020, the San Francisco–based start-up OpenAI first publicly described its new language-processing software, which writes remarkably well. Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, or GPT-3, is one of many recent advances in AI demonstrating that machines can do many basic and not-so-basic forms of digital labor. In turn, AI’s capacity for creativity—one of those supposedly sacrosanct human attributes—is becoming more and more of an existential sticking point as humans learn to live alongside intelligent machines.

“Given any text prompt,” the company’s website says, the GPT-3 interface “will return a text completion, attempting to match the pattern you gave it.” It can do this because it has been pretrained in semantic analysis by reading a huge portion of the internet. (A random smattering of inputs: dumpling recipes, 15th-century manuscripts, erotica, all of English-language Wikipedia.) GPT-3 can ingest tons of information and has already processed a ridiculous amount: hundreds of billions of tokens, or discrete words and numbers. It is a self-learning algorithm, meaning that the more material it reads, the more linguistic patterns it can teach itself to recognize.

GPT-3 will likely first be employed to do your typical text-based drudgery: replace your pharmacist with a chatbot, fill in image captions. But it can also perform more ambitious creative tasks, such as writing a new Shakespearean sonnet, a college essay, and a New York Times “Modern Love” column—all of which it has successfully done. Most news headlines have focused on this angle. (The Guardian: “A Robot Wrote This Entire Article.”) The preoccupation is not exactly whether the robot will steal some jobs (it may indeed); it’s whether the robot will encroach on our unique creative territory. Our humanity.

This anxiety is evident in many of the responses to early GPT-3 experiments. Reviewers are hasty to point out that GPT-3 is good at imitating human speech, but not perfect. We are, seemingly, anxious for it to remain in an intermediary zone: impressively competent but not threateningly virtuosic. We marvel when it manufactures a lovely sonnet and then chuckle when it makes a computer-y mistake.

However, comparing GPT-3’s creative skills with a person’s offers a relatively narrow set of terms with which to evaluate it. Practical applications aside, why do we obsessively measure AI’s ability to write like a person? Might it be nonhuman and creative? Might its profound difference constitute a form of creativity we could collaborate with and learn from? Being more open in this way could have another effect: It could shake loose long-held notions of what constitutes human creativity too.

A few months after GPT-3 was announced, the U.K.-based Ignota Books published a book they described to me as “real-life science fiction.” Pharmako-AI, a 148-page collaborative exchange between GPT-3 and the human author K Allado-McDowell, is now being launched in the United States.