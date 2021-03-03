The Invisible Artistry of Asian Actors

Read: ‘Minari’ will draw you in with its beautiful little details

Invisible is a curious word to apply to Han, whose restless energy and abundant warmth are a constant presence in the movie. She flits through her family’s new trailer home, tidying up and parenting her kids, David and Anne (played by Alan Kim and Noel Kate Cho, respectively), all while trying to contain her fear as her husband gambles with the 50 acres of land he bought. Yet Chung has reason to worry that Han’s understated performance is being overlooked: Hollywood has an unsettling history of ignoring Asian actors for awards, even if their projects are critically acclaimed.

Last year, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. But despite the film’s six nominations and four wins, its stellar all-Korean cast was snubbed, igniting a conversation about the movie industry’s long-standing disregard for Asian actors. In the past, other films with Asian-led ensembles, such as Slumdog Millionaire; The Last Emperor; Life of Pi; Memoirs of a Geisha; and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, had similar awards-season runs, racking up trophies for technical excellence—and sometimes even Best Picture—but, bafflingly, none for acting. “It does hurt inside, because you feel you are not validated as an actor,” Michelle Yeoh, who starred in Crouching Tiger, told me in 2018. “Your peers did not think your acting should be considered, even though your movie is considered for all these things.”

Even before its release, Minari became the latest film to join this pattern. Because its characters speak more Korean than English, the movie could be submitted only as a foreign-language film at the Globes—despite being a thoroughly American story. Critics argued that such categorization framed Minari as less prestigious than the films in the main best-picture fields; others pointed out that the foreign-language movies don’t have their own dedicated acting awards. Last year’s The Farewell, a movie with an Asian American protagonist, was nominated as a foreign-language film, which forced its star, Awkwafina, to compete for best actress in the comedy/musical category. Despite the odds, she became the only Asian American woman to win that award in the Globes’ 77-year history.

As more creators of color break through and tell different kinds of stories, Hollywood’s snubbing of Asian actors is becoming especially obvious and newly urgent. The past year has seen an increase in violence toward Asians in America, after former President Donald Trump started calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus.” The real world is, of course, inextricable from Hollywood: Some of the stereotypes that activists say contribute to anti-Asian sentiment have been perpetuated by the industry for decades. Asians have often been portrayed as “a racialized horde” on-screen, a mass of indistinguishable faces; in the U.S., they tend to be treated as “perpetual foreigners,” which helps explain why Asian American actors are exoticized in a way that white performers in non-English-language films are not.