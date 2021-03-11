The Sad Déjà Vu of It’s a Sin

Davies’s newest series, It’s a Sin, takes place in 1980s London and flips the philosophy he had for Queer as Folk. Writing from his experience as a young gay man in Margaret Thatcher’s U.K., Davies invents luminous, lovable young adults and then smites them. We watch, over five episodes, as AIDS evolves from rumor to devastating reality. We watch the stages of grief unfold among characters as if by some checklist. We watch as straight society—families, medical professionals, governments—stigmatizes and mistreats the victims. Since premiering on Channel 4 in January (and then being released stateside on HBO), this chronicle of tragedy has earned strong reviews and expectation-busting ratings.

It’s a Sin tackles AIDS so straightforwardly and so insistently, it feels intended as a corrective to the earlier corrective that Queer as Folk made: Here’s a jolt to a generation that might be forgetting the lessons of the HIV/AIDS crisis. After all, one of the realizations of the COVID-19 pandemic has been that the thought of a deadly, society-reshaping pathogen was totally foreign to most people—even though a different deadly, society-reshaping pathogen emerged not long ago and still changes lives around the globe. Davies’s series offers the simple yet potent reminder that history is not a Wikipedia page, but real people’s lives and deaths.

Watching the well-made and moving five episodes, I was also struck by a smothering sense of déjà vu—rooted in how inescapable the crisis’s legacy, and the virus’s ongoing reality, remains. The ’80s and ’90s AIDS canon was on my mind, but so were this millennium’s most conversation-starting pieces of gay fiction. Works like Matthew Lopez’s 2018 stage play, The Inheritance; Rebecca Makkai’s 2018 novel, The Great Believers; and the current FX drama Pose are similarly panoramic, historical looks at the disease. Davies has said that his previous TV shows about queer people (including Queer as Folk, whose American adaptation did include AIDS content) portrayed a link, inspired by the crisis, between gay love and death. Even recent queer classics that ignore the disease and defy the “bury your gays” trope—think Moonlight and Call Me by Your Name—obsess over the themes of fragility and fleetingness that animate It’s a Sin. Decade after decade, the most acclaimed takes on queerness suggest that a thriving gay life is an improbable thing—and turn that lesson into entertainment.

The entertainment value of It’s a Sin, for a while, lies simply in watching likable actors play likable people. Olly Alexander, the singer from the pop band Years & Years, plays Ritchie, a cocky aspiring actor who escapes a fusty suburban upbringing. Just as he achieves sexual liberation, he’s told he should zip back up for fear of death; his charming jack-o’-lantern grin goes a long way toward making his ensuing recklessness seem relatable. Callum Scott Howells is another standout as Colin, a Welsh hayseed who’s wonderstruck by city life. Omari Douglas’s Roscoe buzzes through various London social scenes as a spiky, eyeliner-wearing child of fundamentalist Christian Nigerian immigrants. Lydia West pours vats of charisma into Jill, the underwritten supportive friend, and Neil Patrick Harris is memorable as a dry-witted elder mentor, Henry.