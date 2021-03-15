The Odd Pattern That Keeps Happening at the Grammys

Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old pop singer who swept all four major Grammy categories last year, agrees that Megan Thee Stallion is exciting. That’s why, when she won this year’s Record of the Year (the ceremony’s final prize), she dedicated the trophy to Megan. “You deserve this,” Eilish told Megan. “I think about you constantly. I root for you always … Genuinely, this goes to her.” Eilish had won for her song “Everything I Wanted,” a lush and drowsy ballad that feels, in the arc of her career, like a stopgap single between albums. Megan’s “Savage Remix,” by contrast, was integral to the rapper’s ascension to superstar status (a status that she’s still adjusting to, judging by her endearing look of surprise every time she won an award). Eilish herself said she’d thought she had zero chance of beating Megan.

But in many ways, Eilish’s Record of the Year victory was predictable—as was her salute to Megan. There’s a telling tradition of white Grammy winners apologizing to the Black performers they beat. It happened in 2014, when Macklemore won Rap Album of the Year and then texted Kendrick Lamar to say he should have gotten it. It happened in 2017, when Adele won Album of the Year and then spent her speech praising Beyoncé, who had been nominated for the beloved concept album Lemonade. (“What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?” Adele asked.) Such incidents draw attention to the racist history of an awards show that, to cite just one eye-popping statistic, hasn’t given Album of the Year to a Black singer since 2008.

The Recording Academy made clear that it is aware of its reputation for bias—and that it’d like to be seen as fixing its problems. Explicitly political performances from Lil Baby (featuring the reenactment of a police shooting of a Black man), DaBaby (with white singers in judges’ robes looking down on the rapper), and Mickey Guyton (a country musician singing about being Black in a genre whose current sales heavyweight was just caught saying the N-word) got airtime. Another protest song, H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe,” won Song of the Year. An address from the interim academy president, Harvey Mason Jr., asked the music community to join in his efforts to make the organization more inclusive. There was even a title card late in the broadcast that said the Recording Academy and CBS denounce racism and sexism.

Read: Megan Thee Stallion’s sweet defiance

Maybe the most awkward attempt at image management came in the way that the ceremony heaped attention on Beyoncé. After she co-accepted the Best Rap Song award for her role in Megan’s “Savage Remix,” the ceremony’s host, Trevor Noah, interrupted her exit from the stage to announce that history had been made: Beyoncé had tied the record for the singer with the most Grammys ever. A few minutes later, when Beyoncé won another award (Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”), the onstage presenter declared that she had broken the record. Twenty-eight Grammys by age 39 is an incredible feat. Yet glaringly, all but one of those awards have been in genre-specific categories rather than in the “Big Four” that signify cross-cultural acclaim. Beyoncé, for example, has never won Album of the Year. By contrast, Taylor Swift, last night, won that prize for the third time in her career.