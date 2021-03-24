Stars Now Understand That Their Destruction Is Our Entertainment

There are noble reasons to invite such scrutiny. As the opioid crisis continues to take lives across America, Lovato’s briefing on treatment options will help some viewers. Others will be enlightened about the way that fame and the music industry torment young stars. Lovato has said she finds public transparency to be liberating. More than anything, she and her documentarians have said over the years, the pop star wants to combat the sense of shame surrounding mental-health issues of all sorts: self-harm, eating disorders, addiction, anxiety, depression. Anti-stigma campaigns have been shown to encourage people in distress to get help, and Lovato’s fans frequently testify that her honesty has helped them seek treatment for their own issues.

Read: Demi Lovato makes a powerful confession at the Grammys

Still, it might be time for a check-in on the efficacy of the watchword destigmatization, at least as rendered by recent pop culture into escalating games of show-and-tell. As the benefits of talking openly about one’s problems have become a hot media topic, rates of overdose deaths and suicide have kept climbing in the United States, where access and affordability remain the most significant barriers to mental-health care. Social media, the means by which people so often share their pain, is also the source of a lot of that pain, and Dancing With the Devil demonstrates how celebrities experience a jumbo version of that feedback loop. Lovato has repeatedly stepped onstage to share her scars, and the ensuing attention of fans, friends, and business associates has taken its own toll.

The torment of the rich and famous commands attention for reasons that aren’t purely therapeutic, after all. Even back in her Disney days, Lovato’s personality stood out for having an “edge,” her former manager, Phil McIntyre, said in Simply Complicated. In other words: Danger sells—even on the Disney Channel, and even in the motivational-pop economy that many child stars graduate into. Addiction is a sad constant of music history, but unlike a Lou Reed or an Amy Winehouse, Lovato projects an image of optimism and transcendence. The depth of what she seems to be overcoming makes her ballads soar. Even in the most harrowing interview moments of Dancing With the Devil, Lovato is sanguine, charming, and solutions-oriented. Animated introductory sequences soundtracked by her gauzy music—plus one interlude featuring cartoon butterflies—add to the sense that dark truths are being alchemized into nourishing entertainment.

Lovato might argue that there’s something subversive about this alchemy. Her candor certainly defies the (often sexist) expectations for pop stars to maintain airbrushed personas. But it’s also clear by now that the public doesn’t thirst for flawlessness so much as it thirsts for seeing flawlessness defaced. This year has, for example, seen renewed attention to the mid-2000s trials of Britney Spears. She arrived as a teen singer with an ultra-polished image—but the media saw a more delicious spectacle in her dropping the facade and needing health interventions. Lovato’s narrative contains many of the same ingredients as Spears’s. The difference is that Lovato is in charge of telling her story and monetizing the shock. Spears rebelled by shaving her head as paparazzi lenses invaded past salon curtains. In Dancing With the Devil, Lovato slices off her long mane and smiles at the cameraperson she invited.