Portrait of a Leader Humblebragging

Cuomo has offered statements alternately denying the women’s allegations (“I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody”), downplaying them (“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny”), and—another classic of its genre—apologizing but only partially (“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that”). On Wednesday, Cuomo gave a press conference offering a more robust claim of contrition: “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”

Managing an emergency, Cuomo observes in American Crisis, is in large part a matter of managing its message. (“I would have to convince people that I was delivering an unbiased truth with facts,” he writes, of the early days of COVID-19. “The people needed to trust me on this before I could ask them to act.”) One gets the sense, watching Cuomo’s handling of the women’s allegations, that this is perhaps a lesson he has learned too well. The governor, during the press conference, also offered an updated explanation for his alleged abuses of power: “I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed,” he said, “and I get it and I’m gonna learn from it.”

The argument has a familiar ring to it. Sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed: This was, applied to a very different series of allegations, the same type of explanation that Harvey Weinstein’s team initially offered when claims of his abuses were reported by The New York Times in 2017. (He’s “an old dinosaur learning new ways,” Lisa Bloom, an adviser to Weinstein, said at the time.) Joe Biden used the language of change as well, in 2019, after four women came forward to say that he had touched them in ways that had made them uncomfortable: “Social norms have begun to change,” Biden, then a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, said. “They’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it. I get it.”

David A. Graham: America’s Andrew Cuomo problem

When the New York governor speaks now of changing sensitivities, he is implying candor but also engaging in shrewd message management. He is nudging the story away from its fundamental question—Did Andrew Cuomo harass women?—and toward a more ethereal one: Did the world and its mores change too quickly around Andrew Cuomo? The latter question tidily edits out the women.

Cuomo’s reference to an evolving culture also suggests that the allegations in question are much older than they actually are: relics, the implication goes, of the mythic time before it occurred to men that women might prefer to be treated as equals. But Boylan—who claims that Cuomo engaged in a pattern of harassment that included, but was not limited to, the unwanted advance—says that the alleged kiss occurred in 2018. The photo of Ruch, her face in the governor’s hands, was taken in 2019. Cuomo’s alleged questioning about her sex life, Bennett says, took place in June. Yes, of 2020.