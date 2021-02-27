What the NWHL-Barstool Drama Reveals About Women’s Sports

Taking the time to make such a statement suggests that the NWHL is not worried about alienating a certain type of fan. David Berri, a Southern Utah University economics professor who studies sports, says women’s leagues are wise to seek out a different audience than long-standing male leagues have. Some of the people typically found among the Barstool readership probably aren’t going to become women’s sports superfans. “To be a sports fan, you have to make an emotional investment in the team—that’s typically how this works,” Berri told me over the phone. “A man who doesn’t like women’s sports in general—I don’t think you’re going to convince them to become a fan.”

The WNBA, for example, has openly embraced their LGBTQ fans, hosting Pride nights that have consistently drawn large crowds since 2014. And its teams have refused to keep politics out of sports: When a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, then-Senator Kelly Loeffler, told the league commissioner in an open letter that she “adamantly [opposed] the Black Lives Matter political movement,” her entire team, soon joined by players throughout league, came out in support of her opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Their open campaigning for him likely contributed to his win in a January runoff. (Loeffler has since sold her stake in the Dream.) And those ratings some men’s sports leagues are worried about losing for being too political? Viewership for the WNBA’s 2020 games was up 68 percent from the previous season.

According to Berri, the political acts of the players probably increased the WNBA’s marketing appeal and helped drive more eyeballs to their games. Nielsen polling from last summer suggests that despite the “shut up and dribble” admonishment from some corners, the majority of fans approve of athletes raising awareness for racial-justice issues. “Our fans know how we roll,” Elizabeth Williams, a forward for the Atlanta Dream, told me recently. “Our authenticity has been what’s driven us as players on and off the court, and our fans appreciate that.”

Tinker, the NWHL player who called Barstool an “openly racist platform,” is paying attention to the success other women’s leagues have had in growing a unique fan base. “In terms of women’s hockey, our LGBTQ+ community is huge,” she told me, adding that she hopes the league can seek out a more racially diverse fan base, too. “I look to the WNBA a lot … They have a consistent and dedicated fan base that’s inclusive and enjoys women’s sports but respects us as women in sport. And I think if we can encourage that, too, we will be a successful league.” Before the January tournament was canceled because several players tested positive for COVID-19, it had been scheduled to air live on NBC Sports Network. And the league has announced big endorsement deals with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Discover, proving that cultivating their existing fan base can pay off.