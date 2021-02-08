Tom Brady’s Tone-Deaf Perfection

Yes, him again: Brady was named the MVP of Tampa Bay’s 31–9 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose outstanding quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was 6 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl. Yesterday’s game was not good at all; it was a throwback, in fact, to the 1980s and ’90s, when Super Bowls regularly turned into ugly blowouts that allowed us to focus more on the commercials and the halftime show. Mahomes played perhaps the worst game of his career. Brady made hardly any mistakes. In a way, there was something fitting about that sense of Brady-induced fatigue: This was the most exhausting football season of them all, a complex slog through one of the darkest periods in American history. Super Bowl LV was the 269th and final game of a campaign that often felt more like the fulfillment of an obligation than the embrace of a pleasurable distraction.

Read: The first Super Bowl halftime show about the depravity of halftime shows

The NFL took great pride in the fact that it did not have to cancel a single game all year long—even if it did have to contort its schedule in unprecedented ways to keep things moving amid the COVID-19 outbreaks that threatened to derail the season. This has long been the ethos of pro football, even before the Super Bowl came to exist: It is a jumble of clichés about fighting through pain and persisting in the face of adversity. (It is also a league with the massive profits to ramp up COVID-19 testing and compile data in ways that the rest of the nation hasn’t benefited from.) “So many doubters never believed we’d get to this night,” the CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said during the Super Bowl broadcast. A few days earlier, his boss, the CBS Sports chairman, Sean McManus, told The New York Times, “I think America needs this Super Bowl.”

And so the NFL went in hard on those clichés that have built football into America’s most popular sport. One of the final pregame preludes was delivered by a holographic image of the famed (and long-deceased) Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who launched into the sort of rousing pregame speech that once elevated him to the Platonic ideal of a professional football coach. Some 54 years after Lombardi’s Packers won the first Super Bowl, the NFL was attempting to amplify Lombardi’s words into a pep talk for the entire nation, at a moment when it was natural to wonder whether the biggest spectacle in American sports should be held at all. You could argue, of course, that McManus was right—that just having a Super Bowl, let alone one with 25,000 fans in attendance, including thousands of vaccinated first responders, was a victory for a nation that’s in a pretty dark place. But mostly, it just felt like a relief—the season was over.

Read: A Super Bowl ad that the Biden presidency made possible