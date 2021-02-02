How Sophie Showed the Humanity of Electronic Music

When Sophie eventually made good on her dream and grew into one of the most important electronic producers of the past decade, she did so with music that conveyed the wonder she had felt back in childhood. Whether collaborating with stars such as Madonna, Charli XCX, and Vince Staples, or whether creating her own addictively trippy songs, Sophie’s work featured bright and bold noises, simple lyrics delivered in a high-pitched squeal, and a visceral sense of texture and surface. Listening to her work feels like being knocked temporally backwards and forwards at once. You revert to a state in which the world feels new again—the state of a kid finding endless fascination in a tennis ball or cartoon jingle.

I remember feeling shock at the intensity of my own obsession with Sophie’s breakout single, 2013’s “Bipp.” It’s really just a pop song, with a happy voice trilling about having fun over a repetitive beat. But every sound seems pitched between the grids that most humans use to mark time, delineate musical tones, and maybe even structure reality. It’s like a song made entirely of the things you hear when turning between stations on a radio dial. A low and sinister rattling, like that of a Dumpster after being kicked, echoes throughout. Listening to the song reminded me of a desire, buried deep and long ignored, to eat pink and blue chalk.

Sophie hacked a listener’s brain like this by using idiosyncratic production techniques. Much of modern pop and dance music is made using libraries of noises that artists can arrange and manipulate. Those noises imitate or even come from real-world sources—but Sophie found that idea silly. “The language of electronic music shouldn’t still be referencing obsolete instruments like kick drum or clap,” she said in an interview with Elektronauts. “No one’s kicking or clapping. They don’t have to!” Instead, she used equipment that worked like “a sculpture machine”—treating sound waves as clay—“not like a computer pretending to be a band from the ’70s or whatever.”

Maybe this approach explains how Sophie’s wholly unnatural solo music achieved a baffling sort of authenticity. Often, it felt as though the song itself was sentient and talking to you, about itself, from within your own skull. Yet the songwriting was unmistakably one creator’s vision. The brilliant singles collected for her 2015 EP, Product, riffed on the links—conceptual, linguistic, and actual—between taste, touch, drugs, love, and pop music. Pleasure was pleasure, sensation was everything, and she was here to binge with us. If the songs’ hyperbolic aesthetics and Andy Warhol references sometimes seemed to mock the listener’s own lusts, Sophie made clear that she was never one to judge. Yes, her vibe was avant-garde, and yes, she kept her personal identity obscured from the public for a few years. Still, she produced for blockbuster pop stars, flirted with the supposedly lowbrow EDM world, and lent a song to a McDonald’s ad.