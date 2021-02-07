SNL Is Breaking With Its Old Patterns

Take “Super Bowl Pod,” for example. In the sketch, a group of friends gathers for a watch party and validates one another’s dangerous choices during the pandemic, insisting that they’ve been, as Heidi Gardner’s character puts it, “doing everything right.” The punch line seems evident from the first bits of dialogue: These characters will all end up infected, given that their “safe” choices have been totally reckless. Yet, just when the sketch appears to be ending, Anthony Fauci (played by Kate McKinnon) shows up, revealing the scenario to be a PSA. Fauci then trots out the South Korean “Gangnam Style” singer, Psy (Bowen Yang), to help spread the message. The cast dances enthusiastically, and the sketch draws its biggest laughs from the sweet silliness of this moment. But the message sticks for that same reason: If the sketch had solely mocked its characters’ behavior, SNL would have come off as preachy. Instead, it deployed a familiar gag—a “celebrity” guest—to make the sketch memorable, and to poke fun at the way the U.S. government, under President Joe Biden, might think that Psy, a viral star from 2012, would feel relevant enough for such a campaign.

Other sketches also used this sleight of hand, Trojan horse–ing in more incisive jokes through established setups. The pretaped Zillow ad, about how searching home listings can be a sensual activity, is perfectly funny for the way the cast members throw themselves into the bit. But the deeper joke targets the sad reality of how homeownership has become a fantasy for many, including, as Yang’s character notes, those in their late 30s. Similarly, the musical sketch “Hot Damn,” despite being a smaller-scale version of this spectacle that pokes fun at how seriously Americans take the Super Bowl, also suggests a more trenchant joke. Cecily Strong and Levy play New York City bartenders forcing their patrons to sing a song with them, and watching the rest of the cast join in on their goofy choreography is fun. But the pair are revealed to be out-of-work actors whose desperate need for a stage suggests a sadness to the proceedings. Broadway has been closed for almost a year. Of course these two would miss singing and dancing so much that they’d turn their new job into a performance.

Then again, not every beat of last night’s SNL had something more penetrating in mind. If anything, the lightness gave its writers more room to put together catchy one-liners (“former social-media influencer Donald Trump”) rather than entire concepts, and to let the jokes take precedence over commentary on today’s issues. Timely political humor often took that luxury away, leaving the cast reliant on impressions. But last night, cast members could truly perform to build characters. Joy is in short supply these days, and many of the sketches simply left a smile on my face.