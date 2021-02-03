The Fight to Make a Hollywood Movie About the Black Panthers

Despite the story’s real-life resonance, the big stars, and the fact that Judas is produced by the Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, King struggled to find funding for the movie before landing with Warner Bros. He talked to The Atlantic about Hollywood’s ongoing skepticism toward adult dramas and films focused on Black characters, the frequently flawed representations of the Black Panthers onscreen, and the trickiness of theatrical releases during the pandemic. This interview has been edited for clarity.

David Sims: You have a background in comedy, and you’ve worked on TV. How did you get interested in this film project?

Shaka King: I do come from comedy. But my favorite movies have always been ’70s crime dramas. A lot of Sidney Lumet, The Friends of Eddie Coyle. I watched that at night to go to sleep. That’s my comfort television.

Sims: The Friends of Eddie Coyle is so good. I haven’t seen that movie in a while.

King: Oh, it’s one of the greatest movies of all time. The dialogue is so incredibly naturalistic. With movies from that era, you never really feel like you’re watching a performance. You’re watching dramatized real life.

Sims: Absolutely. And they’re very unsentimental.

King: They’re not sentimental, and there’s very little exposition. Those are two things that I hate and try to avoid at all costs. In terms of how [Judas and the Black Messiah] came my way, I’ve been friends with [the comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas] for years. They developed this idea about a movie around William O’Neal and Fred Hampton that took place inside of the world of [the FBI counterintelligence program] COINTELPRO. I recognized that the only way to get a movie like this made was to couch it in a genre. Take a look at the market the last couple of years: Big-budget dramas, they’re dying. You get maybe a few of them for awards season.

In addition to that, I knew nothing about William O’Neal. As I started discovering more about him, the more I realized it was important to make him a central character as well.

Sims: There’s a dramatic hook to his character—a mystery that helps sell the movie.

King: Exactly. Fred Hampton came into this world fully realized. He knew what he was doing at a very young age. Whereas William O’Neal is in a conflict; he’s confused. And that’s always going to make for a more interesting protagonist.

Sims: What you’re saying about the genre dying is absolutely right. It’s the thing I bemoan the most—that these mid-budget adult movies feel like a tougher sell.

King: Incredibly, incredibly difficult.

Sims: Was that your experience trying to put this together?

King: The Lucas brothers and I started developing a script [before] we were introduced to [the writer] Will Berson, who had written a traditional Fred Hampton biopic. He and I decided to write a new, completely different version based off of the idea that the Lucas brothers and I had.