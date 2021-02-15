Hockey Has a Gigantic-Goalie Problem

When the puck then moves to the other side, the goalie, still on his knees, with a little shove off the post, quickly glides, like a disc in an air-hockey game, only a few inches, into a mirror-image position at the other post, his geometric construct still in place. Sometimes Vasilevskiy, as the Lightning gained possession and began moving the puck toward their blue line, would remain on his knees. And why not? As the puck moved to the other zone, he did get up, but he didn’t really need to. Maybe he was more comfortable standing. Maybe he found it more restful. Maybe it was just habit—goalies are supposed to be on their feet at least some of the time. Maybe constantly being on his knees seemed weird. But really, in that equipment, with those body strategies, why get up? Why move? What better puck-blocking position could he take?

In fact, when he does get up, when he does move, when his body parts open up just a little, when he is in slight transition from up to down or side to side, that’s when he is most at risk—offering a sliver of an opening to breach his perfect wall.

For youth goalies, this strategy doesn’t entirely work. They’re too small. Their wall is too small. Of course, opposing shooters, of any age, then try to come up with their own answers.

The most basic instruction every coach offers their forwards has always been, “Go to the net”—for rebounds, to deflect shots, to screen the goalie. Now they say the same but slightly differently. “Take away the goalie’s eyes. If he can see it, he’ll stop it.” If a goalie, even in his near-perfect position, can’t see the puck, he can’t move the few necessary inches to fill the unguarded spot, and if the puck happens to be shot exactly there, it will go in. Or, alternatively, if the goalie doesn’t see the puck but it hits him, he won’t have known ahead of time whether or when to shrug his upper body to create the cushion that swallows up any rebound. Instead, the puck will hit him and rebound somewhere in front of him and his instincts, his own worst enemy as it turns out, will take over. He will move toward it, opening himself up just enough. Or if the puck is deflected and goes in a new direction he couldn’t anticipate, the result is the same.

So for shooters and coaches, that is the strategy. Rush the net with multiple offensive players, multiple defensive players will go with them, multiple arms, legs, and bodies will jostle in front of the goalie, and the remaining shooters, distant from the net, will fire away hoping to thread the needle, hoping the goalie doesn’t see the needle being threaded, because if he does, he’ll stop it. The situation for the shooter is much like that of a golfer whose ball has landed deep in the woods. He’s been told many times that a tree is more air than leaves and branches, but with several layers of trees in front of him, somehow his ball will hit a leaf or branch before it gets to the green. Somehow, the shooter’s shot will not make it to the net. So he will try again. Because what else can he do?