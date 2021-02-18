All Eyes on Chloé Zhao

Just as intriguing is that the follow-up to Zhao’s first three modestly budgeted movies is a celestial superhero epic starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden for an expansive new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director talked to The Atlantic about the Great Recession’s formative influence on her filmmaking, how Nomadland and Eternals are like her two dogs, and how she strategizes to tell authentic stories in Hollywood. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

David Sims: You have an Oscar front-runner coming out this week, but you’re in postproduction on a Marvel movie for this fall. What’s your work situation like?

Chloé Zhao: Half the time I’m at home, using the magical technology they have these days that was invented as the pandemic happened. The other half I’m in Burbank on a Disney lot.

Sims: Is it weird to be doing that while also talking about Nomadland?

Zhao: It’s not weird, except that there’s no time to sleep. These two films are hilarious; they’re like my two dogs, who are basically my life. They’re called Taco and Rooster. They’re very different speeds; it’s very overwhelming. You love them so much, but while you’re petting Rooster, you’ll look over at Taco and think, Oh no, I have to pet this one!

Sims: Is one project more high maintenance than the other?

Zhao: I’m still comparing them to my dogs. People who know me know [they’re] my greatest love. I think Eternals is a bit more high maintenance than Nomadland [laughs]. Taco is eight years old, Rooster is three, so there’s a bit of an energy difference.

Sims: You made Nomadland first, adapting it from a nonfiction book. How did that work?

Zhao: The book has such an incredible scale, capturing this time when a way of life was just disappearing, and such interesting characters. So our job was to create fictional characters that can incorporate that whole story.

Sims: That’s something you’ve done before on Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider, mixing real life with fiction. Was this a similar approach?

Zhao: It was a different challenge in that [Nomadland] has this road-movie aspect. I used to make films about one place where people can’t really leave. The other challenge was that Fern [the main character of Nomadland, played by Frances McDormand] was very different from Fran. The other lead characters I’ve had, 70 to 80 percent [of their real selves] were onscreen; it was about where they live and what they do. Obviously, this was a bigger departure.

Sims: So is it part of a continuum on the way to Eternals, which is this big-scale production with all sorts of fictional characters? Or was it just a particular project that piqued your interest?

Zhao: If you asked me, ‘Did you get Taco so you could eventually get Rooster?’ I would banish you [laughs]. The love is real in each of them! No, I didn’t know Eternals was next. They called me and told me I had the job two days before I started shooting Nomadland. I was in South Dakota, ready to go. I think I pitched the project before I left for prep on Nomadland.