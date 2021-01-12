So, About Those Pelts

Angeli became a prominent figure in QAnon circles over the course of last year. YouTube is full of clips of him being interviewed—always in full Revenant regalia—warning of a supposed new world order that’s pulling the levers of power behind the scenes. If he’s ever been asked to specifically detail why he appears in public shirtless, heavily tattooed, and decked out in pioneer-survivalist gear, I’ve not seen his comprehensive explanation. The most he has said on the topic was in a 2020 interview with The Arizona Republic, in which he proclaimed that he dresses this way to draw attention to himself and convert potential QAnon adherents.

There has to be more to it than that, right? Naturally, the experts I consulted each drew their own conclusions when I asked about the strange blend of influences in Angeli’s and Mostofsky’s gestalt: one part Daniel Boone outdoorsiness, one part Odinist raider, one part dark-web conspiracy theorist. The common thread seemed to be a search for divine mysticism—a higher truth waiting to be found, possibly in the bowels of the internet or the glorious tall tales of the unspoiled colonial frontier. In particular, Therèsa Winge, an associate professor of apparel and textile design at Michigan State University, told me that the look is “most likely intended to visually harken [to] the spirit of the Indigenous warrior,” alongside the animism that correlates to the shaman character in the American pop-cultural imagination.

It’s ironic that a white man would borrow an exoticized image of an aboriginal holy man while storming the Capitol to secure a Trumpian hegemony, but it’s certainly in line with the greater trajectory of the QAnon community. Last year, The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance wrote about how QAnon is quickly metastasizing from a loose collection of misinformation tendrils into an established arm of American spirituality: a movement composed of real actors pushing for real insurrection, rather than a collection of misfits resting within the plausible deniability of the internet. In that sense, we shouldn’t be surprised that one of the crusade’s de facto priests pushed his way to the Capitol floor.

Malcolm Barnard, a lecturer on visual culture at Loughborough University, in England, told me that anthropologists speculate that the fashionability of raw pelts originally derived from an ancient belief that the wearer might inherit some of the traits of the animal—an instinct that has persisted from the Stone Age to modern Fifth Avenue. “In anthropology, this is known as the fetish, and fetish is also the root word for fashion,” Barnard said. It’s significant, then, that one of the most prominent symbols adopted by the far right is the Gadsden flag—the Revolutionary-era banner emblazoned with a hissing rattlesnake and the words DON’T TREAD ON ME—which was nearly ubiquitous on Wednesday. “Again, the use of animal imagery to suggest anti-government values and beliefs,” Barnard said. Perhaps Angeli and Mostofsky were attempting to cut the same figure: virile, in touch with their manhood, everything that those debilitated liberals are not. The so-called real America, finally taking back its supposed authority.