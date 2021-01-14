Go Ahead, Share Your Vaccine Selfie

The choice of which images to publish is significant. Vaccine-related information on Twitter is twice as likely to be shared if it includes an image, and a picture often sets the tone for how such messaging is received. But responses aren’t straightforward: In one study, parents who were shown photographs of children sick with measles, mumps, or rubella were more likely to believe that vaccines have dangerous side effects. Researchers speculated that images of illness, even when intended to demonstrate the consequences of not vaccinating, could unintentionally strengthen associations of vaccines with being sick. Conversely, COVID-19 vaccine selfies—which highlight health, joy, and optimism—could positively shape the public response to the vaccines.

Trusted public figures who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine might also help promote confidence by sharing their own selfies. President-elect Joe Biden received his two doses on live TV. Celebrities in eligible groups, such as Sanjay Gupta and Ian McKellan, have also begun posing for photos while getting their shots—a tradition with historical precedent. In 1956, a 21-year-old Elvis Presley, then at the height of his fame, was photographed as he received the polio vaccine, resulting in renewed public enthusiasm for the shot. This photo was compelling, Bachynski points out, not only because Elvis was a celebrity, but also because he appealed to teenagers who were both at risk of the severe effects of the poliovirus and reluctant to receive the vaccine.

Last week, Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Black civil-rights and health-care leaders were photographed receiving a vaccine at Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college. This event highlighted the potential power of vaccine photography to reach people who are disproportionately hurt by the pandemic. Black, Hispanic, and Latino communities have been devastated by the coronavirus, with rates of infection and death significantly higher than those in white communities, reflecting inequities in health-care access and socioeconomic status, as well as the effects of systemic racism. Because medical institutions have repeatedly violated the trust of these communities through atrocities such as the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, Black and Hispanic populations have also reported a lower likelihood of accepting a COVID-19 vaccine than white populations.

Undoubtedly in recognition of this fact, the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States was given to Sandra Lindsay, a Black critical-care nurse who received the shot on camera and said she wanted to “inspire people who look like me.” “It is important for individuals from Black and Hispanic/Latinx communities to see others, especially those who look like them, getting this vaccine,” says Kristamarie Collman, a family physician in Florida who addresses COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media. Vaccine selfies allow information to be shared in a personalized and relatable way, Collman says, adding that intra-community conversations about immunization are also crucial to building trust.