The Man Without a Country

In the story, the narrator has just received word of the death of Philip Nolan—“poor Nolan, as we all learned to call him”—an Army lieutenant and a decent man who, decades earlier, when Thomas Jefferson was president, had found himself caught up in some questionable business involving Aaron Burr. Upon being convicted by court-martial, Nolan had jumped up and cried, “D--n the United States! I wish I may never hear of the United States again!”

The judge, pronouncing sentence, granted Nolan his wish. ’Til the end of his days, he must live aboard a Navy corvette on the high seas. The buttons with the initials “U.S.” on his military uniform are replaced with buttons of plain brass. He is to be given his own quarters and treated well, but no one is permitted to give him news about his native country. He may read books, but not from an American publisher. Blocks of text are cut out of foreign newspapers to remove references to the United States. Whenever his ship sails home to an American port, he is transferred at sea beforehand to an outbound vessel.

Half a century goes by. Now, Nolan lies dying. A shipboard officer named Danforth visits his cabin. He finds that Nolan has created a shrine to America. He has drawn a majestic eagle and a portrait of George Washington. He has created pennants with stars and stripes. He has drawn a detailed map of the United States as he remembers it, one still marked with an “Indiana Territory” and a “Louisiana Territory.” Nolan looks up at Danforth and says, “Here, you see, I have a country!”

Taking pity, Danforth ignores his orders and tells Nolan of all that has happened in America since the judge handed down his sentence. Nolan had noticed the occasional addition of stars on the ship’s flag; Danforth tells him the names of all the new states that have come into the Union. He describes the coming of the steamboat, the railroad, the telegraph. He gives the current president’s name as Lincoln. The one thing that Danforth cannot bring himself to reveal to the dying man is that America has been plunged into civil war. “I told him everything I could think of that would show the grandeur of his country and its prosperity; but I could not make up my mouth to tell him a word about this infernal Rebellion!”

I remember reading my father’s tattered Little Brown edition of the story, with the embossed sailing ship on the cover—his boyhood copy—and feeling overcome with sadness at Nolan’s predicament; sadness, and also fear. The idea of being forcibly detached from family, church, neighborhood—the “country” of the title referred to all of this, as well as citizenship—was chilling. National identity and the nature of citizenship were Hale’s subjects; the Civil War was being fought over them. A few years after Hale’s story was published, birthright citizenship would be guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment. This is the era when “United States” becomes a singular rather than a plural noun. Worldwide, in the course of the century, ideas of nationalism, sovereignty, and citizenship were codified in international law.