The Explosive Song That Liberated Tina Turner

“Proud Mary,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of its release this month, remains a staple of popular culture. In recent years, performances of Turner’s version have appeared on The Voice and The Masked Singer, and in 2005 Beyoncé sang it in Washington, D.C., when Turner was recognized at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Onstage, Beyoncé said to her hero, who was sitting in a balcony next to the first lady, Laura Bush, “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I’d never in my life seen a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous.”

Turner had to face her fears just to get “Proud Mary” made. She was 18 when she joined Ike’s Kings of Rhythm in 1957. As the founder and songwriter of the group, Ike brooked few creative suggestions from Turner. He also beat and belittled her, as she’s opened up about publicly many times throughout her life. “I have to do what Ike says,” she told Rolling Stone in 1971. “My whole thing is the fact that I am to Ike—I’m going to use the term ‘doll’—that you sort of mold.” Their 1962 marriage didn’t make things any better, but when Turner heard CCR’s “Proud Mary” on the radio in early 1969, she knew she had to record it. Ike disliked the song and refused. Turner put her foot down anyway. As she says in her 2020 book That’s My Life, “Whatever happens to me, when it’s time to get something done, I do it.” The result was the career breakthrough she and Ike had long been fighting for.

CCR’s rootsy, laid-back “Proud Mary” is no slouch. Written by the band’s leader, John Fogerty, it remains as famous and revered as Turner’s version, and rightly so. But Turner upped the intensity of Fogerty’s country-rock anthem by a factor of 10. The song begins slowly and sparsely, with a hushed arrangement of guitar, bass, and drums. Turner says a few words by way of introduction, but the softness in her voice isn’t a sedative—it’s the hiss of a fuse being lit. After a couple of hypnotic minutes, the music trails away ... and the bomb goes off. In a detonation of blindingly fast funk, the band throws riffs, beats, and blasts of horn into the sky as Turner’s rasp goes supernova. “Rolling! Rolling! Rolling on the river!” she sings at the top of her formidable lungs, just as much a force of nature as the Mighty Mississippi in the lyrics. It’s no wonder the song stormed the airwaves in the early ’70s. It has all the fury of James Brown, all the grit of Janis Joplin, all the swagger of the Rolling Stones. But in the end, it’s Turner’s soulful ecstasy that sells it.

The media descended on the duo after “Proud Mary” blew up. Soon they were guests on numerous television shows, some of which were not prepared for a woman like Turner. On The Dick Cavett Show, Cavett asked her to list her musical inspirations. Rather than naming the soul sisters Aretha Franklin and Etta James, she cited Ray Charles and Sam Cooke as big influences on her vocal style. “I’ve never been one to be real feminine, like the girl singers that I love so much,” she told the host. “When I started singing, Ike had mostly male singers, and I wanted to sound like they sounded.” When Cavett then asked, “All the women want to be men these days. What do you make of that, Ike?” Turner jumped in before her husband could respond and declared, with a hint of dismay, “I didn’t say I wanted to be a man.” On Soul Train around the same time, a teenage girl in the audience asked Turner what her favorite hobbies were. Her answer: “I like to skate. I think maybe just to go in the country a while.” Then she paused and flashed a sly grin. “And I like being a woman.”