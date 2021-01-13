The Male Novelist Who Made Black Women Feel Seen

That racial trauma is not a central theme in Dickey’s work could be the very thing that catapulted him to success. His first novel, Sister, Sister, landed in 1996, at which point Terry McMillan’s popularity had already demonstrated that Black women hankered for contemporary representations of themselves. Dickey’s characters—bold, smart women oozing sexuality and vulnerability—navigate interpersonal conflicts using dialogue that crackles with authenticity. Dickey produced plotlines filled with sex, desire, happiness, betrayal, and redemption in books such as Friends and Lovers, and Cheaters, inviting his readers to embrace the messiness of relationships. In casting the struggles of his characters as valid, he affirmed that the struggles of the mostly Black women reading him were also valid. Creating these depictions for his readers made Dickey a pioneer of sorts—he allowed them the satisfaction of feeling seen, but not judged, by a Black man.

The empathy Dickey had for his characters is a testament to the effort he put into understanding them. He read magazines such as Essence and Cosmopolitan, listened to how Black women speak, and tried to realize the nuances of their challenges. Consequently, Dickey worked hard to particularize his characters so that they would not lapse into stereotypes. In a 2008 NPR interview, the writer Farai Chideya pressed him about his erotic novel Pleasure, asking him whether it is “good for the race” to have books that are explicit about Black sexuality. Dickey replied, “What race? The human race?” Because he imbued his characters with such specificity, allowing Black women to see themselves on the page, he achieved that paradox of fiction: rendering the particular to explore the universal. That was Dickey’s canon—every bit as valid, every bit as true.