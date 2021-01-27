Welcome to the ‘Drivers License’ Cinematic Universe

Rodrigo already hails from a kind of cinematic universe. She’s currently starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the TV dramedy whose cheeky title riffs on the way that the High School Musical franchise has iterated repeatedly since the 2006 movie that started it. Broadcast on Disney+ to an atomized teen audience consuming media in its bedrooms, Rodrigo has the kind of fame that remains invisible to large swaths of the population—until something like “Drivers License” bubbles up and becomes ubiquitous all at once. Within four days of its release, the song had taken the title of the most Spotify streams in one day for a non-holiday song. In its opening week, it landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100: a rare feat for what amounts to a debut single. (Rodrigo’s previous songs had all been soundtrack cuts.) It’s No. 1 again for a second week, and stars such as Swift and Cardi B are shouting it out on social media.

The “Drivers License” phenomenon draws upon another cultural dreamscape, too: the reams of gossip generated wherever telegenic young adults find fame. Scouring social media last year, fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had speculated that Rodrigo was dating her co-star Joshua Bassett, even though neither of them ever acknowledged a relationship. Then, the popular theory goes, the two actors broke up and Bassett started seeing another Disney TV star, Sabrina Carpenter. Many fans immediately took “Drivers License” to be about that alleged love triangle—but you don’t need pre-existing knowledge to be sucked in. The song’s key line comes when Rodrigo’s mannered vocals give way to a hot wail as she sings, “Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me.” Listeners are directed to a delicious mystery: Who is the you Rodrigo sings to, and what song did that person write about her?

Good songwriters often plant little riddles like this one, and celebrity-driven pop tends to amp the intrigue with outside context. When, for example, Beyoncé sings about a you, listeners might reflect on their own personal romantic sagas while also thinking about the singer’s iconic marriage to Jay-Z. In our present era of militarized fanbases, pseudo-intimate social-media accounts, and remix-and-share music platforms, the potential for pop to feel interactive—like a puzzle to solve or a video game to plug into—is only growing. In the case of “Drivers License,” the “song you wrote about me” could refer to Bassett’s lovey-dovey 2020 single “Anyone Else.” Carpenter, at 21, seems to fit the description of the “older” “blond girl” that Rodrigo sings about being jealous of. While Rodrigo has played coy as to the true meaning of “Drivers License,” the speculation has profited all involved. Bassett’s new single, “Lie Lie Lie,” accuses some sad-sack ex of playing the victim. Carpenter’s latest song, “Skin,” has lines such as: “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe ‘blond’ was the only rhyme.”