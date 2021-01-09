D.C. Statehood Is More Urgent Than Ever

Many local advocates saw Wednesday’s attempted coup —which left five people dead, including a police officer—as further evidence that D.C. should be a state. The attack at the Capitol was carried out by “people fooled by political leaders that there was fraud in the election, [but] what they were fighting against is mythical fraud,” Josh Burch, a co-founder of Neighbors United for DC Statehood, told me. “The real fraud is that we call ourselves a democracy yet deny the people of our capital political representation.” Now, following a day of mayhem and fear, all Americans have a clearer window into the stakes of granting D.C. statehood.

The entire country has now witnessed the Capitol—and the city surrounding it—come under siege by extremists acting out the wishes of the president. “This is definitely a flash point,” Kenyan McDuffie, the Ward 5 councilmember, told me. “I hope in the midst of the tragedy, the insurrection, and the continuous inexplicable behavior by the president, that citizens across the country will better understand the plight of District of Columbia residents and why we continue to demand statehood.” To fully comprehend Wednesday’s events, and the potential for such chaos to recur, it’s imperative to grasp just how little control the District’s elected officials and its more than 700,000 residents hold over their city—and how statehood would change that.

The District of Columbia’s lack of sovereignty leaves its residents and local officials with few defenses in the face of organized attacks. The Capitol Police answer not to District councilmembers or even to the mayor, Muriel Bowser, who called Wednesday’s events “textbook terrorism.” Rather, the taxpayer-funded law-enforcement entity charged with protecting the Capitol and its perimeter is accountable only to the federal government. That means officers didn’t fail at restraining the rioters early into the insurrection so much as enact the will of the president who beckoned those rioters to the city. When Trump’s supporters first stormed the Capitol, the Department of Defense reportedly denied Bowser’s request to send in the D.C. National Guard, which is also controlled by the federal government.

Most states’ National Guards are controlled by the governor. When asked on Thursday what would be different if D.C. were a state, and if she were governor, Bowser listed key administrative changes: “We wouldn’t have to clear a deployment plan with the secretary of the Army. We could be nimble in how we change it.” Absent this authority, she is limited in her capacity to respond to such violence. Even securing outside help is cumbersome when federal forces control a city: Maryland’s governor, Larry Hogan, said it took nearly an hour and a half to receive permission from the Department of Defense to send in his state’s National Guard. The Capitol riot, and Trump’s role in provoking it, makes the danger of D.C.’s reliance on the federal government woefully obvious—because of both who he chooses to protect here and who he doesn’t. Contrast Wednesday’s tepid police response with his handling of racial-justice protests in D.C. last year. Trump deployed heavily armed troops who tear-gassed those who gathered to mourn the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black people around the country.